Sheryl Raithel reaches first flight finals appearance in MGA senior amateur
Bloomington Kennedy’s longtime girls lacrosse coach Sheryl Raithel is finding plenty of success on the golf course this summer.
Having picked up the game in 2012, she has been in contention more than once, including a First-Flight finals appearance in the MGA Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.
The head-to-head format tournament was played at Pebble Creek in Becker June 26-28.
Raithel dominated her quarterfinal match, winning 6&5 (up to six holes with five left to play) before emerging from the semifinals with a 2&1 win over Wenmei Qi of Rush Creek.
Raithel and Shelly Peterson of Monticello were All Square after 18 holes when Peterson won the decisive 19th hole. Raithel was confident she would win the extra hole with a drive splitting the fairway but Peterson chipped it in. “I thought I had her after my drive was spot-on and she chips in to win it,” Raithel said as the match was back and forth from the start. “Lesson learned.”
A lifelong team-sport participant, all it took was one round of golf, “and I was hooked. So I took a year to learn the game and take lessons and loved it.”
She joined a few different leagues but settled into a league at Keller Golf Course, near her home, which is 160-players strong to keep the level of competition very high.
Raithel likes the match-play format because of the forgiveness with each hole. “It’s a little less stressful because if you have a bad hole you can throw it away and start anew,” she said. “All of us have a bad hole and that’s the great thing about match play, you are always in it.”
Last week she was back in the competition playing the MGA Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Dellwood Country Club, Aug. 4-5.
Growing up playing team sports, four-ball helps feed that needs for team sports.
“You’re able to talk strategy with your partner and I like the team stuff I miss from my college days,” said Raithel, who won an NCAA national lacrosse title in the 1980s and also played field hockey and Division III basketball.
Raithel partnered with Tina Payton for the event, finishing second in the second flight with a two-round 9-over par 155 with rounds of 76 and 79. Raithel opened with two birdies on the opening nine holes of the tournament and concluded her second round with six pars and three bogeys.
Raithel finished July with a 10th place finish in the First Flight of the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Stillwater Country Club with rounds of 90, two strokes out of a top-8 finish.
Being able to play events as some of the top courses in the state through the Minnesota Golf Association is a big perk for Raithel. “Being able to play a lot of different courses like Interlachen, Stillwater, other private courses is great,” she said. “Those courses are so much harder and it’s enjoyable to test yourself to go out to the harder courses to see if you can hit with [the best in the state].”
During a typical spring, Raithel is busy with girls lacrosse coaching duties into June, limiting the early-season rounds. “This year I’ve been able to get out since April,” she said, playing at least two-three times a week.
She’s remained in touch with the Eagles lacrosse leadership as they hosted a three-day clinic at the end of July. “We had a lot of girls come out and a lot of them I met for the first time as new varsity kids,” Raithel said. “We wanted to try and establish a relationship to continue and move forward.”
Many play club lacrosse for programs like Team Minnesota, where Raithel’s assistant coach Margaret Monson is a coach.
Raithel’s golf schedule isn’t done yet with the senior women’s amateur event at Woodhill Country Club, Aug. 17-18 followed by the Women’s Senior Four-Ball at Forest Hills Aug. 24-25.
Raithel and her partner shared the second flight title at the 2019 senior four-ball event among the seven flights.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Photo courtesy of Warren Ryan, Minnesota Golf)
Sheryl Raithel watches her chip during the Women’s State Amateur Championship at Stillwater Country Club July 27. She tied for 10th in the first flight of the tournament among the top amateurs in the state.
Sheryl Raithel advanced to the finals of the first flight at the MGA Women’s Match Play Championship played in June at Pebble Creek in Becker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.