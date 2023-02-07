Deutsch two goals while Brockman makes 34 saves to preserve second win of the season
With a combined five wins between the two Bloomington High School boys hockey programs, the lone Kennedy/Jefferson meeting took on even more meaning for the teams looking for positivity on the ice.
Kennedy (2-18) found it in a 4-2 win. Senior Clayton Deutsch found goal numbers 10 and 11 on the season. The first goal came from an assist by Nate Vodovnik with 12:14 into the first period.
Duetsch ripped the shot from the slot to the upper corner before flapping his arms in front of the Jefferson student section with a 1-0 lead.
Vodvnik blocked a shot and quickly started the rush with a pass to Duetsch in the neutral zone who weaved his way through the defense before lifting a backhanded shot inside the near post.
Jefferson couldn’t find its way past junior Rohr Brockman who made 34 saves on the night. He was a perfect 10-for-10 as the Eagles were outshot 10-3 and 9-5 before a wild final period as the two teams combined for 24 shots (Jags 17-7 edge).
“You look for moments like we had to really get up and they had this one circled and I could tell the day before at practice they were ready to go,” Kennedy coach Nick Hanrahan said the day after. “You let that emotion go, control it, harness it and play the right way and that’s what they did.”
Scoring early was a big factor for Hanrahan after outshooting Jefferson 42-28 last season and lost 3-2.
“It was the game we needed and our goaltender kept us in it the whole game,” the coach said.
Jefferson junior Owen Baker tied it up with his third goal of the season coming just under 11 minutes into the second period. Baker took a pass between the circles, spins around before lifting a shot past Brockman. Bode Campbell was credited with the assist, finding Baker in the middle of the ice through traffic.
“Lucky enough to get it in the slot, made one move and shot on net and lucky to have it go in,” Baker said on the BEC-TV broadcast between periods.
Seconds before Duetsch picked up his second goal of the game, Kennedy’s Nick Manning had a surge up the ice but was denied by Jaguars defenseman Frank Arth.
Manning swept a pass to Duetsch at mid-ice who took two strides before ripping a shot past Jefferson goalie Luke Swanson to make it 2-1.
This time, the goal came in front of the Eagles who were the home team on the scoreboard.
Kennedy wasn’t done as sophomore David Wurst scored his second goal of the season on the power play coming 1:17 into the final period with the assist going to JD Coady.
Wurst sliced the rebound over Swanson for the goal.
Jefferson made it a one-goal game two minutes later as Arth scored his first goal of the season. His shot from the point came off a long possession before Arth twirled his stick around before slamming it home like a sword to celebrate across the rink with the Jaguars student section.
Coady added an empty-net goal from inside the Kennedy blue line in the final two minutes to secure the 4-2 win.
“Unbelievable,” Duetsch said after the game. “Been planning that for three years now and it’s an unbelievable feeling when you have a goalie like that keeping us in the game. Then you bury two goals like that it was insane.”
“Lost 16 in a row there so we needed that, especially against a rival, it’s incredible. We have 13 seniors so we took this one to heart.”
Hanrahan has been impressed at how this group comes out ready to go every practice and game regardless of the previous score.
“They don’t get cheap or get down on each other so when we score goals and are in hockey games,” he said. “It is so rewarding as a coach to come out here and see them give it their all despite only a couple wins.”
Rivalry
“It’s great, just one of the best feelings in the world,” Baker said about playing in the rivalry game. “The nerves were there but we were ready to go.”
Jaguars junior Joey Kubas said the opportunity to play in this game is great, knowing the great players who have played in the game before going on to win awards and go on to college hockey and the NHL. “It’s special to have it.”
Kubas moved to defense after spending much of the season as a key forward but made the switch out of necessity.
“I think it speaks to Coach [Matt] Elsen who is in his first season and he already has guys buying into his system and playing so hard for him.”
Jefferson freshman Ethan Glynn was also in attendance, surrounded by his Bantam teammates, alongside the west end of the rink to show their support in their Jaguar jerseys and #WinForGlynn gear. Glynn was paralyzed back in September and recently returned to Bloomington after two months in Colorado at a hospital.
