Jaguars’ junior midfielder Reece Washington looks to move the ball up the field during the opening half of the Metro West Conference game against BSM on April 28. He had two ground balls. Washington scored in a 6-5 loss at Eastview/Apple Valley on April 23.
Jefferson freshman Kevin Graff picked up his third and fourth goals as the Jaguars (3-3) built a 3-0 lead on reigning state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-0) which visiting the Jefferson turf on April 28.
BSM’s potent attack couldn’t be denied down the stretch as they rallied for a 6-3 win in what would be a pivotal Metro West Conference game.
Sophomore attack Carson Weiler added the third goal for the Jaguars as captain Cody Ringquist shared the team lead of four ground balls with captain Gordy Gombold.
Jaguars sophomore goalie Bennett Lindman made six saves to give him 57 saves in six games plus seven ground balls.
Ringquist had a hat trick in a 6-5 loss at Eastview/Apple Valley on April 23 while Dawson had a pair of assists. Charles Gilbertand and Reece Washington also picked up goals. Graff and Jay Howat were credited with assists and Owen Baker had seven ground balls.
Jefferson’s attack shined in a 10-1 win over Chaska on April 21. The Metro West win featured four goals and one assist from Ringquist while Howat finished with five points (two goals, three assists). Weiler added two goals and two assists while Milton Spears and Zach Jensen each had an assist.
Kennedy/Burnsville
After putting up double-digit goals in wins over Totino-Grace and Southwest Christian, Kennedy/Burnsville (2-3) took a step back in a 13-1 loss at perennial power Chanhassen on April 28 before turning around the next day to drop a 5-4 overtime loss on the Kennedy turf to Hopkins/Park.
Kennedy senior Josh Brandt scored twice against Hopkins to go along with an assist. Roman Hauch and Gabe Anderson also picked up goals.
Anderson scored the lone goal against Chanhassen with an assist from Luke Dosan as the Storm led 10-1 after the first quarter.
Kennedy’s goaltenders Noelan Price and Ryan Butala split duties combining to make 14 saves.
Two days earlier it was Kennedy coming out with a 12-4 win at Southwest Christian in Victoria.
Anderson paced the attack with four goals followed by Dosan with five points including a hat trick and two assists. Hauch added two goals and two assists while Brandt had a pair of goals. Jack Manning added two assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.