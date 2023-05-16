Houk no-hits Cooper in five innings, Geyen goes the distance for doubleheader sweep in Tri-Metro action
Kennedy baseball is off to a 10-4 start after coming up short against St. Paul Highland Park in 10 innings 7-6 on May 11 in Bloomington.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Eagles who lost for only the second time in May going 7-2 during that stretch.
It was a busy stretch for Kennedy playing 22 innings in 24 hours.
Thursday’s Educator Appreciation game featured a six-run third inning for Kennedy. Junior Nick Manning drew a one-out walk and came around to score on a wild pitch with JD Coady at the plate for the opening run of the game. A pair of errors and two walks helped extend the rally for Kennedy which led 6-0. Sophomore Will Vogel singled on a hit to center field and scored on the second wild pitch of freshman Kyle Fortner’s at-bat with two-outs.
Highland Park added four runs in the fourth inning and tied it up with two outs in the seventh inning to push the game to extra innings.
Kennedy sophomore Gunner Geyen drew a walk to open the bottom of the eighth inning but was picked off first base before Manuel Lopez-Medina drew a two-out walk and moved up to second base on a wild pitch.
Vogel ended the ninth inning with a pop out stranding Mason Biermaier at third base and Cole Houk at second base.
Highland Park scored the decisive run in the next half inning on a wild pitch with two outs.
Down to their final out, Kennedy’s Lopez-Medina reached first base on a throwing error by the Scots’ shortstop. Manning gave the shortstop another chance to end the game, turning a grounder into a force out at second base to end it.
One day earlier Kennedy swept Robbinsdale Cooper 15-1 then 2-0 in a doubleheader at Red Haddox Field. Houk threw a five-inning no-hitter to take the dominant win in the 15-1 final. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBI.
Geyen followed up with the complete game win in the 2-0 final, striking out 10 Hawks batters. Schmitt and Vogel each had a double as Kennedy scored twice in the top of the seventh inning for the win.
The week began with an 11-3 win over Richfield at Haddox Field on May 8.
Richfield visited Haddox Field to open the week against Kennedy on May 8 with the Eagles coming out with an 11-3 win. Kennedy used three hits each from Coady and Houk while Medina added two hits. Coady had a double and Biermaier legged out a triple. Houk, Fortner and Schmitt each drove in two runs.
Kennedy’s big sixth inning included five singles and three walks.
Fortner earned the win on the mound for Kennedy going five innings of one-hit baseball while allowing three earned runs. He walked one and struck out three Richfield batters.
Conner Wolke picked up the lone Spartans hit.
Four days earlier, Kennedy won their meeting at Spartan Field 3-2 in the first Tri-Metro Conference meeting. Jayden Anderson went the distance for Richfield allowing three runs, one earned on five hits. He walked three and struck out four Kennedy batters. He threw 50-of-76 pitches for strikes and faced 29 batters. Houk earned the win for Kennedy going four innings without allowing an earned run on two hits. Kyle Fortner allowed one earned run on five hits of three innings of relief.
Richfield’s Derek Smith tied the game in the second inning after doubling on the first pitch of the at-bat to bring in Matt Patt.
Kennedy’s Sam Nicholson scored on a passed ball with two outs in the fourth inning to give the visitors a 2-1 lead and Fortner brought in Manning with a two-out single to left field in the fifth inning to make it 3-1. Richfield’s Gavin Rimarcik made it a 3-2 after scoring on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kennedy split a pair of games between the two Richfield meetings, beginning with a 10-1 win over South St. Paul on May 5 before losing to DeLaSalle 2-0 on May 6.
