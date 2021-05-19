Young Eagles team gaining experience ahead of June 2-4 state tournament
Kennedy badminton picked up a second win of the season by the narrowest of scores, 4-3, against Minneapolis Southwest High School on May 13.
This season the Eagles (2-6) have a relatively young group after such a massive class of seniors graduated in 2020, making the cancellation of last spring even more heartbreaking. Coach Todd Kennedy was excited to see how far the team could go with a deep and experienced group back before graduating nine players.
This spring, he was excited to see that first match. “We are so thankful to be back together playing badminton,” Kennedy said. “It has been a fun season and I’m so proud of our girls. They are amazing women in the classroom, on the court and in the community. I’m so fortunate that I get a chance to be around them each day.”
The squad is 25 players deep.
“They always show up with a positive attitude and great work ethic,” Kennedy said.
Captains this season include seniors Genevieve Coate, Dulce Garcia, Kimberly Uraga Garcia and Julia Lemay.
Coate and Garcia picked up the game as freshmen and took the responsibility to help bring along the next group of badminton players at Kennedy this season.
Going through everything with COVID-19 restrictions to keep groups small and distanced as much as possible, along with wearing masks, was manageable for the Eagles. The captains know what it was like to be on a new team and take those memories to heart when it comes to including new players to help them feel like they belong.
“I had a lot of anxiety my first time out with the team,” Coate said. “But I overcame that fear and I think we are both so happy to have found this team to be part of.”
Garcia added: “We both had a lot of support from the upperclassmen which made it so much better.”
Alongside Kennedy are assistant coaches Jack Cavanaugh, who has coached in the district for four decades, and Kennedy teacher Derek Landseidel.
Three program alums are back in a coaching capacity, including Angela Taing, Vichheka Chy and Annabelle Benitez.
With so many coaches, the two captains, Coate and Garcia, said the more personalized coaching this season has paid off not only for them but the less-experienced players.
“We’re able to work on our own game more,” Garcia said, with the goal of the newcomers to focus on building muscle memory.
Thursday’s win over the Lakers included singles wins from No. 1 Kim Garcia 21-18; No. 2 Taylor Aufdencamp 21-15, 21-9 and No. 4 Coate 21-14, 21-15. The lone singles loss came at No. 3 as Garcia lost 21-18, 21-17.
In three doubles matches, Kennedy’s No. 3 duos of Helen Ho and Somuayira Nsude won 21-18, 21-16. The No. 1 team of Tenzin Phuntsok and Annabel Sahadeo lost 21-9, 21-13 and the No. 2 team lost in three sets Figensia Alcenat and Kimberly Ruiz Hernandez 17-21, 21-16, 21-12.
Coming into the spring season without playing high school-level competition for a year, both Garcia and Coate agreed that there was some rust to shake off during the first handful of practices.
“Badminton is all about muscle memory and not playing for so long we had to redevelop that,” Garcia said following the Southwest match on May 13. They looked forward to the first day off from practice or a game since the season began in early March, one week before spring break.
BEC-TV broadcasted the first of two regular-season matches between Kennedy and Eden Prairie April 28. It was a first-of-its-kind broadcast with Josh Powers, and the play-by-play and color commentary provided by coach Kennedy.
The program started in 2016 with 14 girls out and surged to 50 girls before COVID-19 shutdown the 2020 season.
Kennedy coached girls golf for 20 years and boys hockey for 14 years at Kennedy before embarking on the badminton venture from the start. He credited three key individuals: Hung Phung, former activities director Matt Hanson and Chusang Nhasang, the first standout player who graduated in 2017.
Kennedy played badminton in high school in Canada.
The season is quickly drawing to a close with a match at Eden Prairie scheduled for Monday, May 24 as the final before the state tournament. Burnsville High School will host the team tournament June 2-3 while the individual tournament will be played June 4 at Eden Prairie High School.
