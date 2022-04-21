Eagles program grows from 14 to more than 50 players in seven seasons
The seventh season of Kennedy badminton includes wins over Minneapolis South and Eden Prairie with another senior-laden roster that has more than 50 girls out for the program.
Coach Todd Kennedy is excited to once again have a complete roster and gym of badminton players in 2022 after missing all of the 2020 season, followed by pandemic restrictions last spring.
The program went 6-10 last season with many (14) of the top players back, including senior Taylor Aufdencamp back at No. 1 singles and the top doubles team of seniors Candice Luu and Annabel Sahadeo.
Doubles players back on the court include seniors Figensia Alcaenat, Yhoalibeth Dominguez Lozano, Helen Ho, Olivia Kostecki, Britney Maitran, Somuayira Nsude and junior Brenda Torres. Singles players with experience include senior Catherine Moran Mazorra and juniors Kaylee Phidavanh, Kimberly Ruiz Hernandez and Julie Figueroa Bahena.
Kennedy anticipates four singles players to make an impact on the varsity lineup, including junior Lizbeth Dominguez Castillo, sophomore Kehan Chen and freshmen Morgan Aufdencamp and Tenzin Dechen.
“We have a lot of seniors on our roster and they are all excellent examples of what we want from our players – hard working in the classroom, leaders in the gym and leaders in the community,” Kennedy said.
The coach said for many, this is their only sport. “So this is a great opportunity for them to be part of a team and to compete for their school.”
To grow the program from 14 players to over 50 in seven seasons takes a lot of hard work and determination to recruit students to give it a try and build up their skill level to compete at the varsity level.
“A big reason for the growth is the hard work and dedication of our coaches,” Kennedy said. “Five former players who have come back to help coach and lead our girls, including Angela Taing, Vichheka Chy, Annabelle Benitez, Kim Garcia and Aly Hernandez.”
Coaching alongside Kennedy is Jack Cavanaugh, who has more than four decades of coaching experience in Bloomington, and Derek Landseidel, who is a teacher in the building.
Kennedy’s remaining home matches begin at 3:45 p.m. and are played at the main gym. The Eagles host Minneapolis Southwest April 26; Hmong College Prep Academy April 28; North St. Paul May 3 and Tartan \ May 12 (4 p.m. start). Kennedy has a rematch scheduled at Eden Prairie for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
