Kennedy High School inducted the Class of 2021 into the Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the Sept. 25 football game at Bloomington Stadium.
Inductees Blake Bonjean and Greg Snyder were members of the Class of 1983, Daniel Tousignant is a 1985 graduate and John Wanshura is a member of the Class of 1967.
Blake Bonjean
Bonjean was a state champion wrestler in 1983, finishing second in 1982 in the individual class. He won a junior national title in Grecco-Roman wrestling at 132 pounds in 1983 and was third at 123 pounds in 1982.
He was part of two state championship teams, including wrestling in 1980 and soccer in 1982, and was part of third-place state wrestling teams in 1981-1983. Bonjean went on to wrestle at the University of Minnesota.
Dallas Miller
Dallas Miller was part of Kennedy’s state hockey team in 1983 and the 1984 state runner-up hockey team earning All-Conference honors along with the Bill Masterton Scholarship Award.
He is top-five on the all-time points leader for Augsburg University hockey with 160 career points on 81 goals and 79 assists. He was inducted into the Augsburg University Hall of Fame in 2009.
Greg Snyder
Greg Snyder was a three-year hockey and soccer letter winner, including helping the Eagles to the 1981 state soccer title. He scored the overtime goal in a state semifinal win over Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Daniel Tousignant
Daniel Tousignant was a four-year letter winner for the hockey team and named captain as a senior. He was a three-year All-Conference and two-time All-State honoree, becoming a candidate for Mr. Hockey in 1985. He was part of the 1984 state runner-up team and earned the Bill Masterton Award in 1985 after becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. He went on to a four-year hockey career at Minnesota-Duluth.
John Wanshura
John Wanshura was a seven-time letter winner in football, hockey and baseball, serving as captain in each sport. Wanshura earned All-Lake Conference honors in baseball and hockey in 1966 and 1967. He was part of the 1966 state championship baseball team earning All-State and All-State Tournament honors. Wanshura was part of Kennedy’s state hockey teams in 1965 and 1966 and went on to a three-sport career at Augsburg.
Wanshura died on May 1, 1974, and as a tribute to him, the Bloomington American Legion created an annual award in his honor.
