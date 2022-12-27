Kennedy 6-foot-5 lineman choose to play football at St. Thomas 

A few dozen friends and family helped celebrate Kennedy senior Jeffrey Keller’s signing ceremony as the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of St. Thomas.

Jeffrey Keller signing
Kennedy senior Jeffrey Keller signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of St. Thomas during a Dec. 21 ceremony in the Kennedy High School cafeteria.

