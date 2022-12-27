Kennedy 6-foot-5 lineman choose to play football at St. Thomas
A few dozen friends and family helped celebrate Kennedy senior Jeffrey Keller’s signing ceremony as the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of St. Thomas.
Keller was named the Twin Cities District Offensive Lineman of the Year, District All-Academic Team and Kennedy’s Offensive Lineman of the Year to name a few of the honors he received this season.
Kennedy head coach Kedrick Williams thanked Keller for his dedication to the program as he is part of a class that helped revitalize the program over the last four seasons.
“I wish you positive success over the next four years and that you for everything you bring the to east side community,” Williams said.
“I felt like I worked extremely hard this season and throughout the summer going into my senior after we set up a good foundation going 5-5 as a junior,” Keller said of the off-season. “We just all wanted to be better so we worked harder and had some of the most intense practices because we all wanted to go somewhere and we did that,” Keller said as the team finished with its best record in multiple decades of 7-2. “That record is something that no one can take away from us.”
The intensity at practices meant more repetitions and more competition among the team to serve as a motivation.
“The intensity all started at practice with multiple reps and not just practicing more but the competition level was really high,” Keller said. “Sometimes it wasn’t a good thing to be so intense but we’re all guys [friends] at the end of the day but we would get so competitive with one another when we would go head-to-head.”
Keller specifically did more running and conditioning to make it through the summer training. “We didn’t always perform our best during the first half but we were always able to grind on them in the second half because of the work we put in with our conditioning and it showed against SMB, BSM and DLS. Even if we were down we didn’t quit.”
Sticking to just the offensive side of the football helped Keller focus on what he does best in the block and protect the skilled position teammates.
“It energized a lot of us to be able to play one position and not be so tired later the game that we had to come out,” Keller said as in the past he would be on the field nearly all game between linemen assignments. “You can’t give that full energy on any single drive.”
Being a four-year member of the Kennedy football program, Keller looked up to Lumen Koumodji who just completed his sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“He’s a great guy and someone I wanted to emulate,” Keller said.
Mentorship
Keller pointed to the work put in not only by Williams but offensive line coach Scott Etzell and offensive coordinator Nick Larson to help him grow into the lineman he has become.
“They all mentored me so much,” Keller said as he allowed nine sacks as a sophomore. “I’m still learning but we were able to rush for 1,600-1,700 yards and just three sacks as a line this season.”
Keller thanked Williams for believing in him and helping him navigate the recruiting process.
“Coach K has mentored me the most. He suited me up on the sidelines, I would go up against Jake Husting on the scout offense as I literally got my [backside] handed to me every single time. Coach K brought out want and anger in me to not have this happen to me anymore. Him doing that for me going back to the offseason made me want to compete and help out the team.”
Keller said it was Williams who help him get into various summer camps or talk to colleges. “He always has an eye on me and would make me work that extra mile because he knows I can be something great. He helped me not to short myself by making me run a little extra or stay after practice to work on something.”
Some of that extra work came through developing his kick step or deciding to use a two-point stance instead of a 3-point stance.
“Coach Etzell doesn’t look like the funniest guy but he’s different and likes to have fun. He’s intense at practices but likes to mess around,” he said. “He’s always playing with us or teaching a new technique but he can get angry when we don’t do the right thing.”
Tommies
Keller is part of head coach Glenn Caruso’s 29-player Class of 2023 to help the Tommies attempt to defend its inaugural Pioneer League championship season in what will be the third season of Division I football.
Keller is one of 12 players deciding to remain in-state to play at the highest level of college football.
The Minnesotans in the class include St. Louis Park standout receiver Stefano Giovannelli, Benilde-St. Margaret’s kicker Elliot Huether, Anoka receiver Eli Paulson, Orono linebacker Nash Tichy, Roseville linebacker Dan Tschida, Wayzata linebacker Chas Ullom, Elk River linebacker Caleb Sandstrom, Chaska offensive lineman Kaleb Rector, Mayer Lutheran offensive lineman Marcus Johnson, Edina defensive back Peyton Himley and Minnetonka offensive lineman Dakota Egert.
