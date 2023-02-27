Kennedy, Richfield compete in loaded Section 2A meet

The Breck/Blake cooperative boys swim team dominated the field at the Section 2A boys swimming and diving meet by piling up 560 points, well ahead of runner-up Orono which tallied 375 points.

Tyler Kauffman podium
Kennedy’s Tyler Kauffman accepted his sixth-place medal in the 100 free at the Section 2A meet in Richfield on Saturday. He finished in a state-qualifying time of 49.58. He qualified in the 50 free in 22.33 seconds finishing third. 
Sam Nicholson
Kennedy junior Sam Nicholson takes a breath during the 100 free final at the Section 2A meet in Richfield on Saturday. He was 16th in 54.35.
Jacob Noonan
Richfield junior Jacob Noonan placed 22nd in the 100 fly final in 1:05.94 at Richfield Middle School after his goggles slipped off his eyes.
Dylan Verstraete
Richfield sophomore Dylan Verstraete was 17th in the 100 fly in 1:02.50 at the Section 2A meet at Richfield Middle School.

