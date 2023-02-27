Kennedy, Richfield compete in loaded Section 2A meet
The Breck/Blake cooperative boys swim team dominated the field at the Section 2A boys swimming and diving meet by piling up 560 points, well ahead of runner-up Orono which tallied 375 points.
Kennedy was sixth with 114 points and Richfield was eighth with 96 points among the nine-team field at Richfield Middle School.
Kennedy senior Tyler Kauffman swimmer and junior diver Sam Gardner will represent the team at the Class A state meet at the University of Minnesota with diving getting under way Thursday before Class A swimming prelims Friday at noon. Finals begin on Saturday at noon for Class A. Class AA follows each night at 6 p.m.
Kauffman beat the state-qualifying time in the two sprint events including a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.33 seconds, beating the qualifying standard of 22.67. He was sixth in the 100 free final in 49.58 (state standard was 49.95).
Coming into the 50 free final, Kauffman was looking for about a third of a second improvement to qualify for state. Instead he set a new personal best while going 0.3 seconds under the state-qualifying time.
The 50 free is such a sprint that Kauffman said he didn’t noticed the competition in other lanes because everyone is doing the same thing, go fast as possible to the wall and back.
“Nothing against them but you really don’t see them in the 50,” he said. “The 100 is where you’ll see them, it’s just so quick and short you don’t have time to pick out where people are. It’s all about you.
“It’s about how much energy and timing you want to put into it. We were practicing on getting the stroke rate picked up and it worked out in the end there.”
He likes the 50 free but feels he has more competition in the 100 free.
“I get more competition in the 100 and more enjoyable to race against people because you can see them,” Kauffman said as the team worked on its taper for going on three weeks. “You aren’t nearly as exhausted.”
The team came into sections off a third-place finish as new members of the Tri-Metro Conference. “We’re super happy about that, I don’t think any of us expected that,” he said. “This conference is definitely a better spot for us than the previous conference. We just weren’t fast enough for it.”
Gardner dove to a third-place finish with 359.40 points, trailing Orono eighth-grader Gideon Fish who set a new meet record of 399.70. Breck Blake’s Colin Craig was second with 384.75 points.
Kennedy eighth-grader Franklin Rezac was fifth with a score of 282.60 and Richfield sophomore Tait Johnson was seventh with 270.70 points.
Joining Kauffman in the 50 free was junior Sam Nicholson who was 12th in 23.99 and 16th in the 100 free in 54.35.
Kennedy senior Magnus Romsdahl was 12th in the 100 fly in 1:00.48.
Kennedy junior Sid Rezac was 14th in the 200 I.M. in 2:12.60 and eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.75.
Kennedy’s best relay finish was sixth in the 200 free with Nicholson, Rezac, Romsdahl and Kauffman in 1:37.86.
Richfield collected team points from Jacob Noonan who was ninth in the 100 back in 1:00.73.
Spartan teammates Jonas Taylor and Chris Mook were 15th and 16th, respectively in the 50 free, qualifying for the finals.
