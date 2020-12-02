Cayla Jungwirth is the fourth multi-sport sibling to shine with the Jaguars
As many high school seniors put pen-to-paper to make their college commitments official, Jefferson’s own Cayla Jungwirth became the latest Jungwirth to not only excel for the Jaguars but advance to the next level.
Fresh off her final season as goalkeeper for the soccer program, she is a defenseman in hockey and attack/middie in lacrosse and captains all three sports.
She is already a 12-time letter winner, receiving five letters for her varsity performance in hockey and lacrosse and two in soccer.
Jungwirth plays club lacrosse for Minnesota Elite and is part of the MN Elite 2021 team with 11 college commitments ranging from Navy to Denver, Louisville and Marquette.
This fall she allowed two goals or less through the first 10 matches, including two clean sheets and four wins or draws.
Jungwirth joins a growing list of Jefferson graduates to play at the college level, including Victoria Krammer at Arizona State (2016), Beth Mosch at Lindenwood University (2018) and Rachel Graff at Columbia (2018).
Brothers Cole Jungwirth, Larry Jungwirth and Tommy Jungwirth each left their mark on the Jaguars programs and beyond.
Cole earned 12 letters (five in tennis, four in soccer and three in hockey) also captaining all three sports before graduating in 2018. He currently plays junior hockey in Canada with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL.
Larry left Bloomington as an eighth-grader to play hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, helping the team capture the U18 National Championship in 2014. He currently plays hockey at Aurora University in Illinois.
Tommy is the eldest of the siblings and graduated from Jefferson in 2005 after playing soccer, hockey and tennis. He was an all-state midfielder with the state championship soccer team before playing one season at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. Tommy finished his college career at the University of St. Thomas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.