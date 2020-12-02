Cayla Jungwirth is the fourth multi-sport sibling to shine with the Jaguars

As many high school seniors put pen-to-paper to make their college commitments official, Jefferson’s own Cayla Jungwirth became the latest Jungwirth to not only excel for the Jaguars but advance to the next level.

Cayla Jungiwrth

Jefferson senior Cayla Jungwirth signed her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Kent State University in Ohio.

Fresh off her final season as goalkeeper for the soccer program, she is a defenseman in hockey and attack/middie in lacrosse and captains all three sports.

Kick

As a senior goalkeeper for the Jaguars, Cayla Jungwirth was a key factor to allowing two or fewer goals in 10-of-11 games.

She is already a 12-time letter winner, receiving five letters for her varsity performance in hockey and lacrosse and two in soccer.

Cayla Jungwirth

As a junior captain for the girls' hockey team, Jungwirth, right, had eight points in 23 games as a defenseman.

Jungwirth plays club lacrosse for Minnesota Elite and is part of the MN Elite 2021 team with 11 college commitments ranging from Navy to Denver, Louisville and Marquette.

This fall she allowed two goals or less through the first 10 matches, including two clean sheets and four wins or draws.

Jungwirth joins a growing list of Jefferson graduates to play at the college level, including Victoria Krammer at Arizona State (2016), Beth Mosch at Lindenwood University (2018) and Rachel Graff at Columbia (2018). 

Cayla Jungwirth

Cayla Jungwirth averaged more than three points (3.36) in 36 games as a sophomore for the Jefferson lacrosse team. 

Brothers Cole Jungwirth, Larry Jungwirth and Tommy Jungwirth each left their mark on the Jaguars programs and beyond.

Cole earned 12 letters (five in tennis, four in soccer and three in hockey) also captaining all three sports before graduating in 2018. He currently plays junior hockey in Canada with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL.

Larry left Bloomington as an eighth-grader to play hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, helping the team capture the U18 National Championship in 2014. He currently plays hockey at Aurora University in Illinois.

Tommy is the eldest of the siblings and graduated from Jefferson in 2005 after playing soccer, hockey and tennis. He was an all-state midfielder with the state championship soccer team before playing one season at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. Tommy finished his college career at the University of St. Thomas.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments