Nejc Toporis of Slovenia eyes up his landing during Sunday’s contest at Bush Lake Ski Jump in Bloomington. He reached 76 meters on his third jump during the Central Division Junior National qualifier event.
Ski jumpers assembled from not only Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois but also New York and Europe to test their skills on the 70 meter Bush Lake ski jump Sunday as part of USA Nordic’s Five Hills Tour.
Competitors were in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Friday and Saturday for the 134th annual Silver Mine Invitational before heading to Bloomington to earn valuable tour points and more.
Some skiers practiced earlier in the week before heading to Wisconsin. Event organizer Chris Broz with the Minneapolis Ski Club said the hill was in ideal shape given the cold conditions. The excess snowfall wasn’t an issue as Broz and the maintenance crew were able to push the snow around the hill with a grooming machine.
“We just kept shoveling it off,” Broz said. “But the event continues to grow each year and we had more of a festival atmosphere at the base jump.”
Fans took advantage of even more food trucks this season, plus fire rings throughout the base and the chalet offered a place to warm up as temperatures hovered around 10 degrees.
A shuttle service allowed traffic to move freely around the area as fans parked in a nearby office tower parking ramp.
