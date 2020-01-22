Ski jumpers assembled from not only Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois but also New York and Europe to test their skills on the 70 meter Bush Lake ski jump Sunday as part of USA Nordic’s Five Hills Tour.

Bush Lake Ski Jump
Buy Now

Fans lined both sides of the steep Bush Lake Ski Jump hill in Bloomington to get up close and personal as men and women took flight to see who could fly the furthest on Sunday.

Competitors were in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Friday and Saturday for the 134th annual Silver Mine Invitational before heading to Bloomington to earn valuable tour points and more.

Nejc Toporis soars
Buy Now

Nejc Toporis of Slovenia eyes up his landing during Sunday’s contest at Bush Lake Ski Jump in Bloomington. He reached 76 meters on his third jump during the Central Division Junior National qualifier event.
Sam Arquitt
Buy Now

New York-based ski jumper Sam Aquit kicks up snow at the base of the Bush Lake Ski Jump in Bloomington on Sunday.

Some skiers practiced earlier in the week before heading to Wisconsin. Event organizer Chris Broz with the Minneapolis Ski Club said the hill was in ideal shape given the cold conditions. The excess snowfall wasn’t an issue as Broz and the maintenance crew were able to push the snow around the hill with a grooming machine.

“We just kept shoveling it off,” Broz said. “But the event continues to grow each year and we had more of a festival atmosphere at the base jump.”

Sam Arquitt
Buy Now

Sam Arquit of New York sails above the hill in Bloomington during Sunday’s event at the Bush Lake Ski Jump.

Fans took advantage of even more food trucks this season, plus fire rings throughout the base and the chalet offered a place to warm up as temperatures hovered around 10 degrees.

David Edlund
Buy Now

David Edlund of the St. Paul Ski Club sails past the heads of spectators on Sunday at Bush Lake Ski Jump in Bloomington.

A shuttle service allowed traffic to move freely around the area as fans parked in a nearby office tower parking ramp. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments