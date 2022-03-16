State titles to be played for Saturday afternoon
Jefferson High School will take center state for the Minnesota State High School League’s state adapted floor hockey tournament this weekend with state titles to be decided in CI (Cognitive) and PI (Physical) divisions on Saturday afternoon.
The South Suburban Jets are a cooperative team with players from Bloomington Kennedy and Jefferson, Richfield, Edina and Eden Prairie High Schools.
The Jets will face Maple Grove in the CI Division quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The Jets earned the No. 4 seed in the South Section and face the North Section top-seeds from Maple Grove High School. Semifinals are set for Saturday at noon with the championship match to follow at 4 p.m.
Consolation and third place matches will take place on Saturday.
PI quarterfinals begin at 5 p.m. Friday with Brainerd versus St. Paul Humbolt; Minneapolis South versus Anoka-Hennepin; Robbinsdale versus Rochester and Dakota United versus Maple Grove. Semis are set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the championship set for 2:30 p.m. The third place game is set for 2:15 p.m. and consolation games to be played earlier on Saturday.
Jets road to state
South Suburban (4-4) defeated Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville 10-6 in a section playoff game with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
Coach Aaron Walton said the Jets were thrilled to have a season with games after missing out on the 2021 season due to the pandemic and the 2020 season was cut short just before playing in the state tournament.
“This year has been kind of a rebuild and teaching of positions and responsibilities of the athletes,” he said. “They have really improved since the beginning of the season are peaking at the right time.”
Senior Gabe Imadidon (Jefferson) leads the team in scoring and shares captain duties along with Gener Guzman (Jefferson) and Jordan Moore (Eden Prairie).
“Gabe is the leader of our team and our center,” Walton said.
The coach noted the improvement of goalie Rachel Fyler adding: “She is doing a great job considering she has never played goalie before. She is getting better and better every day.”
Making the rest of the wings are Cassidy Fyler, Guzman, Moore, Helen Olson and Max Miketa. Hayden Botterman solidifies the defense as a very active member of the group and continues to improve each day.
The Jets picked up wins over Stillwater (18-13), Owatonna (10-2) and Mankato (11-2), while coming up short against South Washington 8-7 Feb. 16 in the second-to-last regular season game.
