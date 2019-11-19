South Suburban opens state at 8 p.m. Friday at Stillwater High School
The South Suburban Jets, an adapted soccer team comprised of students from Richfield, Bloomington, Edina and Eden Prairie, punched their third consecutive trip to the state tournament with a 5-3 win over Anoka-Hennepin Nov. 12 in a game played at the Jefferson Activities Center.
The Jets (6-2-1) compete in the CI Division and will face Park Center (9-1) in the state quarterfinals played at Stillwater Area High School at 8 p.m. Friday. Teams return Saturday for the final rounds starting at 8 a.m. with semifinals at noon and the championship game at 4 p.m.
The Jets are seeded third in the south section while Park Center comes into state as the No. 2 seed.
South Suburban is coached by Aaron Walton and Andy Meinhardt and they pride themselves on playing a stingy defensive game. They are known for denying goals with one of the top goalkeepers in the state in Kennedy junior Ahmad Kasim and a trio of junior defensemen who make it tough for the other team to find clear looks at goal.
That group, known as the Three Horsemen, includes Jefferson junior Max Manwarren, Jacob Wallick and Jonny Jensen.
“They have a unique blend of size and toughness that gives our team a physical presence, making it difficult for opposing teams to score,” Meinhardt said. “We also feel we have one of the best goalkeepers in the state in Ahmad Kasim, better known as ‘The Brick Wall.’”
The ultimate goal is for a tough defense to allow the offense to counter with enough goals to emerge with the win, which was the case in six matches this fall.
Jefferson senior Isaac Honold is back as a speedy veteran who Meinhardt believes is the fastest senior in the state, along with sophomore Gabe Imafidon who brings a unique combination of speed and power, “that allows him to be an elite player in his first soccer season.”
Among the marquee victories for South Suburban was a 5-3 win over fellow state tourney foes in Chaska/Chan (seeded one spot below the Jets) and a 2-2 draw against Burnsville (seeded one spot above the Jets).
The team also includes juniors Lucas Bauer, Ayub Dayib, Stefan Peacha and freshman Lily Gilbertson. Honold, Manwarren and Kasim are captains for the 2019 Jets.
