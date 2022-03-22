South Suburban goes 1-2 at state tourney on home floor at Jefferson

After missing the last two adapted floor hockey state tournaments, teams from across Minnesota returned to Bloomington Jefferson High School to crown state champions on March 18-19. 

Jets celebration

South Suburban Jets senior center Gave Imafidon, front, celebrates a 10-9 win over Owatonna in the consolation semifinal March 19. Imafidon is a senior at Jefferson High School.

The South Suburban Jets (5-6) call Jefferson home during the season with team members from Jefferson, Kennedy, Richfield, Edina, and Eden Prairie High Schools. The Jets qualified for state with a 10-6 win over Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville March 9. South Suburban received the No. 4 seed in the CI Division (Cognitive) bracket and opened state against the North’s No. 1 seed Maple Grove. 

Gener Guzman shot

South Suburban’s Gener Guzman, left, a Jefferson senior, takes a shot during the win over Owatonna. He scored a goal from mid-court against Owatonna.

The Crimson downed South Suburban 19-6 in the quarterfinals March 18.

The Jets regrouped the next morning to face Owatonna in the consolation semifinals winning a thriller 10-9.

South Suburban and Owatonna traded goals early, building a 4-4 score going into the second period. The Jets kept the pressure on to carry an 8-4 lead into the third period while sophomore goalie Rachel Fyler made some big saves all game. Defensemen Lily Gilbertson, a Jefferson junior, teamed with Jefferson senior Gener Guzman to also protect the Jets goal. Wings include Jefferson sophomore Helen Olson and Eden Prairie junior Max Miketa worked hard to keep the puck in the offensive zone. 

Warm ups

South Suburban’s Gener Guzman, left, rips a shot on Jets goalie Rachel Fyler during warmups.

Owatonna used a 5-1 rally to tie the game at 9-9 with 2:51 to go.

Lily Gilbertson

South Suburban defenseman Lily Gilbertson, left, (a Jefferson junior) works the puck behind the Jets goal during the first period against Owatonna March 19.

South Suburban senior center Gabe Imafidon scored eight goals in the game including the winner with 54.1 seconds left.

Imafidon, a Jefferson senior, was the first player to congratulate a teammate or opponent on a nice play, even giving a quick fist-bump to the Huskies goalie who made a remarkable save on his goal in the third period as the puck was deflected into the corner of the court.

After the win, Imafidon led the team in a J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets! chant, pumping his helmet in one hand while looking into the crowd.

The Jets are coached by head coaches Chris Tomberlin and Aaron Walton along with assistant coaches Bridget Michalek and Dan Slinden. Student managers are Max Marwarren, Riley Praska and Amelia Vogelsberg.

Jets huddle

South Suburban Jets co-head coach Aaron Walton, middle, talks over strategy before the consolation semifinal against Owatonna. Co-head coach Chris Tomberlin, left, and assistant coach Bridget Michalek watch on as teammates from left: Max Miketa, Lily Gilbertson, Gabe Imafidon and Helen Olson, attentively listen. 

Dakota United went on to win the consolation championship against the Jets by a 12-2 score.

New Prague/TCU/LeSeuer-Henderson/Belle Plaine/Jordan defeated Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 12-3 in the CI Division championship on Saturday afternoon. 

Dakota United defeated Brainerd 5-2 for the PI Division championship earlier Saturday afternoon.

