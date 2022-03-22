Jets center and Jefferson senior Gabe Imafidon holds his All-Tournament team trophy during the state adapted floor hockey tournament. Imafidon not only led the team in scoring but helped encourage everyone on the floor with a quick high-five or words of encouragement.
South Suburban center Gabe Imafidon, left, works the puck away from an Owatonna player during the Jets 10-9 win in the state consolation semifinal Saturday at Jefferson High School. Imafidon is a senior at Jefferson and earned a place on the All-Tournament team for his performance.
South Suburban Jets co-head coach Aaron Walton, middle, talks over strategy before the consolation semifinal against Owatonna. Co-head coach Chris Tomberlin, left, and assistant coach Bridget Michalek watch on as teammates from left: Max Miketa, Lily Gilbertson, Gabe Imafidon and Helen Olson, attentively listen.
Jets center and Jefferson senior Gabe Imafidon holds his All-Tournament team trophy during the state adapted floor hockey tournament. Imafidon not only led the team in scoring but helped encourage everyone on the floor with a quick high-five or words of encouragement.
(Submitted photo)
Jets center Gabe Imafidon, left, tries to block the puck during Saturday's 10-9 state consolation semifinal win over Owatonna.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
South Suburban center Gabe Imafidon, left, works the puck away from an Owatonna player during the Jets 10-9 win in the state consolation semifinal Saturday at Jefferson High School. Imafidon is a senior at Jefferson and earned a place on the All-Tournament team for his performance.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
South Suburban Jets wing and Jefferson sophomore Helen Olson, right, runs out during pregame introductions March 19.
South Suburban goes 1-2 at state tourney on home floor at Jefferson
After missing the last two adapted floor hockey state tournaments, teams from across Minnesota returned to Bloomington Jefferson High School to crown state champions on March 18-19.
The South Suburban Jets (5-6) call Jefferson home during the season with team members from Jefferson, Kennedy, Richfield, Edina, and Eden Prairie High Schools. The Jets qualified for state with a 10-6 win over Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville March 9. South Suburban received the No. 4 seed in the CI Division (Cognitive) bracket and opened state against the North’s No. 1 seed Maple Grove.
The Crimson downed South Suburban 19-6 in the quarterfinals March 18.
The Jets regrouped the next morning to face Owatonna in the consolation semifinals winning a thriller 10-9.
South Suburban and Owatonna traded goals early, building a 4-4 score going into the second period. The Jets kept the pressure on to carry an 8-4 lead into the third period while sophomore goalie Rachel Fyler made some big saves all game. Defensemen Lily Gilbertson, a Jefferson junior, teamed with Jefferson senior Gener Guzman to also protect the Jets goal. Wings include Jefferson sophomore Helen Olson and Eden Prairie junior Max Miketa worked hard to keep the puck in the offensive zone.
Owatonna used a 5-1 rally to tie the game at 9-9 with 2:51 to go.
South Suburban senior center Gabe Imafidon scored eight goals in the game including the winner with 54.1 seconds left.
Imafidon, a Jefferson senior, was the first player to congratulate a teammate or opponent on a nice play, even giving a quick fist-bump to the Huskies goalie who made a remarkable save on his goal in the third period as the puck was deflected into the corner of the court.
After the win, Imafidon led the team in a J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets! chant, pumping his helmet in one hand while looking into the crowd.
The Jets are coached by head coaches Chris Tomberlin and Aaron Walton along with assistant coaches Bridget Michalek and Dan Slinden. Student managers are Max Marwarren, Riley Praska and Amelia Vogelsberg.
Dakota United went on to win the consolation championship against the Jets by a 12-2 score.
New Prague/TCU/LeSeuer-Henderson/Belle Plaine/Jordan defeated Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 12-3 in the CI Division championship on Saturday afternoon.
Dakota United defeated Brainerd 5-2 for the PI Division championship earlier Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.