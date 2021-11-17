South Suburban squad brings Bloomington, Richfield, Edina and Eden Prairie students together
The South Suburban Jets, an adapted soccer team comprised of students from Kennedy, Jefferson, Richfield, Edina and Eden Prairie High Schools took part in the MSHSL-sanctioned state tournament as it returned to Stillwater Nov. 19-20.
None of the three state adapted sports tournaments (soccer, floor hockey and softball) took place last season putting extra pressure on the squads to make up for lost time starting this fall.
After going 4-3-1 during the regular season, the Jets placed fourth in the CI Division (Cognitive Impaired) South Section standings, the Jets advanced to the South Section playoff to determine who would advance to state.
South Suburban downed the Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs on the home floor at Jefferson High School 12-3 on Nov. 8 to qualify for state.
Even more impressive is that the Jets were two healthy players short, meaning they only had five players on the floor instead of the full-strength team with seven players.
Co-head coach Andy Meinhardt said they had to come up with some creative play calling to make up the difference.
Senior Gabe Imafidon continues to score goals in bunches after accounting for 11-of-12 goals. He scored all 12 goals in a 12-12 tie against Stillwater earlier in the season and had another game with at least 10 goals.
“This is our 13th year coaching Jets soccer and we’ve never seen a finer goal-scorer than Gabe,” co-coach Aaron Walton said.
Co-coach Andy Meinhardt said: “Gabe has been nothing short of amazing this year ad is playing as well as any Jet we have ever coached.”
Walton and Meinhardt are joined this season by assistant coach Bridget Michalek along with program alumni who have returned to the sideline in assistant coaches roles including Amelia Vogelsberg, Max “Thunder” Manwarren and Riley Praska.
Senior goalkeeper Gener Guzman is in his first season between the posts and is keeping the Jets competitive with some big saves at the right time.
“The Jets have had a tradition of excellent goalkeeping over the last decade and Guzman has taken the baton from past goalies and is running with it,” Meinhardt said. “Gener came into the season with no goalie experience and has worked incredibly hard to turn himself into a heck of a keeper.”
Rachel Flyer and Lily Gilbertson have shown their versatility throughout the season to play wherever they are needed, as a forward scoring goals, or back on defense to help protect the goal.
Additional defensemen include Sam Abrahamson, Makyala Amerden-Jacobs and Aaron Perez Rodriguez.
The Jets opened the regular season with a pair of losses at Chanhassen/Chaska/Shakopee/Prior Lake 10-3 on Sept. 22 then hosted Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington in a 19-2 loss in the home opener Sept. 27.
Two days later the Jets started an amazing turnaround with an 8-1 win over St. Paul Humboldt in another home win.
South Suburban won the next 4-of-6 regular season contests concluding with a 11-8 win over South Washington on Oct. 25.
One of those non-wins still felt like a win as the Jets scored a season-high 12 goals before settling for a 12-12 tie at Stillwater Oct. 11.
The program is open to boys and girls in grades 7-12 that attend public schools in Bloomington, Richfield, Edina and Eden Prairie.
The coaches expressed they are always looking for more students to join the fun.
