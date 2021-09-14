Second-ranked Jaguars are 6-2 after the first weekend tourney
Ranked second in Class 4A, Jefferson continued its tough test through the early portion of the schedule going 3-2 at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 10-11.
The Jaguars were 3-0 going into the first tournament of the season, sweeping No. 10 (Class 3A) Benilde-St.
Margaret’s in the Metro West Conference opener, then No. 4 (Class 4A) Eagan and conference newcomer Orono in straight games during the opening 10 days of the season.
Jefferson rolled through Owatonna (25-17, 25-10) and Maple Grove (25-20, 25-23) in 2-0 scores Friday in Marshall before No. 2 ranked (Class A) Minneota (25-18, 25-13) and No. 3 (Class 4A) Champlin Park (25-21, 21-25, 15-5) topped the Jaguars to begin a busy Saturday.
Jefferson rebounded with a 2-1 win over No. 5 (Class 3A) Hutchinson in the seventh-place match 25-19, 23-25, 15-12.
Ellie Selling had 34 kills and 30 digs in a five-game win over second-ranked Eagan and a sweep of Metro West rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s ahead of the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall.
Richfield
Richfield picked up its first win of the young season in a 3-1 non-conference win over Hmong College Prep Academy at Richfield High School Sept. 7 by scores 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18.
Kennedy
After a pair of 3-0 losses during the opening week, Kennedy broke through with the first win in the program for coach Dayna Dant in a 3-0 win at South St. Paul (25-23, 25-22, 25-17) Sept. 2. United Christian Academy handed the Eagles a 3-1 loss (25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18) on Sept. 7.
Holy Angels
Ninth-ranked in the latest Class 3A state coaches poll, Holy Angels improved to 8-0 with four wins at the Blazer Invitational hosted by Visitation High School in Mendota Heights Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Stars haven’t lost a game yet including the four, 2-0 wins against Visitation (25-18, 25-5), South St. Paul (25-5, 25-7) and back-to-back matches against (25-7, 25-10 then 25-20, 25-15) Simley.
