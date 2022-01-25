Eagles 2-point halftime lead evaporates as Jefferson wins at the free throw line, 20-5 made FTs
First to 50 points was the honest assessment from Kennedy coach Jamin Cook to his team moments before taking the floor against crosstown rival Jefferson Jan. 20.
“This game is always a race to 50 [points] and I know [Jefferson coach Jeff Evens’] strategy and in a game like this he is always going to win,” Cook said, appreciating what the longtime Jaguars coach has done to always produce well-disciplined teams. “It can be 50-49 but I’m telling you, the first team to 50 will win and that is what happened.”
The Jaguars made the most out of each offensive possession while playing intense defense to limit Kennedy’s offense in a 50-45 win for the visiting Jaguars in the first of two scheduled Metro West Conference meetings.
The Jaguars improved to 4-2 in the conference (8-4 overall), good for third place behind one-loss Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Waconia. Kennedy and Chaska sit at the bottom of the standings with one conference win each.
Close games aren’t something new for Jefferson. Two of the four losses were by three points each including a 48-45 loss to BSM Jan. 18. They beat Chaska 50-48 Jan. 14 and Cooper 82-78 Jan. 6.
“So we’ve had some close games and we’ve done some things to keep the games close but that is part of the learning process,” Evens said. “We tell them if it was easy it wouldn’t be as fun and they’ve taken that to heart.”
Some of the situations that come up during a game cannot be simulated in practice. “So hopefully when you see them in a game you learn from them and respond better next time down the road,” he said.
Kennedy led 27-25 at the break but struggled to find the bottom of the net in the second half as Jefferson went on a 25-18 run for the win.
The Jaguars made shots from the free-throw line converting 20-of-24 while the defense stymied Kennedy down the stretch, limiting Kennedy to 18 points in the second half and just five made free throws in the game.
Jefferson sophomore guard Daniel Freitag led the way with 21 points including 10-of-12 free throws and 3-of-6 3-pointers. Freitag pulled down five rebounds and had two steals. Senior Hayden Holland finished with 10 points and Blake Mamalakis added seven points while already playing one half of the JV game. Mamalakis had two steals, two assists and made all five free throws.
Senior guard Aidan Atkins finished with six points on 2-4 free throws and added three assists.
He’s become quite familiar with the rivalry not only in basketball but soccer where he was part of a tough 3-2 loss to the Eagles in early October. He scored both Jefferson’s goals seconds apart early in the second half.
“My sophomore year lost at home and won over here and there is always such a great crowd for these games,” Aitkins said. “We have a really good group who have played together for a while and then, of course, we have Daniel so we look to move the ball to have a nice shot.”
Kennedy countered with a double-double from senior Chris Martin who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds including seven off the offensive glass. Senior Dalton Smazal led the scoring with 15 points and 10 points from senior Tajon Pearson. Marques Monroe finished with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Eagles
Cook said the close loss means a lot to the group in terms of growth, despite the eventual outcome.
“This one was tough,” he said. “We have a hard time starting games with energy but this was the first time all season – 10 games, that we competed with energy and effort from the start.”
Kennedy jumped out to an 11-6 lead before Freitag hit a 3-pointer to give the Jaguars a 17-16 lead with nine minutes to play in the opening half.
Cook told the team during a practice the previous day that if they didn’t get up for a rivalry game like Kennedy-Jefferson: “I’m not coming back. This is the game you have no choice but to be ready to play in. Jefferson is going to bring it, their kids want to win, our kids want to win, it’s always going to be a good game.”
Because of Jefferson’s fundamentally sound approach, Cook knew they couldn’t sit back in the man-to-man zone. “They run their stuff until they get the shot they want,” he said. “I took a page out of Jeff’s book and made them thing on each possession.”
Close finish
Kennedy’s Ramone Walker fouled out with five minutes to go as Kennedy trailed 40-37. Jefferson four-year varsity teammate Holland converted both free throws to make it 42-37.
Walker finished without a point, missing his lone field goal, and grabbed just one rebound.
“He’s always the X factor for us,” Cook said about what Walker means to the success of the program. “[Martin] will always have a solid game because of his size and if [Walker] scores in double figures we win.”
Walker creates mismatches for the opposition given his size and speed to get up the floor or control the paint alongside Martin.
Jefferson’s deliberate offense worked the ball around working more than 30 seconds off the clock before turning the ball over on a pass out of bounds with 1:53 to go.
Martin scored a pair of inside baskets to pull Kennedy within a basket down 45-43.
Jefferson senior guard Aidan Atkins made the second free throw after missing the first before calling a timeout with 39 seconds to go, clinging to a 46-43 lead.
Pearson found Dalton Smalzal off a screen for a look at a straight-away 3-pointer. The ball missed off the rim where Martin collected the rebound and missed the put-back before LeAnthony Wright-Ponder fouled Mamalakis. The junior made both free throws to make it 48-43 with 27.1 seconds.
Freitag knocked the ball away from Pearson on the ensuing possession before Holland was fouled by Marques Monroe to end his evening with 11.6 seconds left.
Martin added another put-back basket off a long two-point Smazal miss to make it 50-45 with two seconds to go.
“Dalton’s willing to take those shots and we run our motion for him,” Cook said. “As long as we are moving hard and sharing that rock and he’s back-dooring hard he will always have that pull-up jump shot.”
Cook has relied on senior guard Suhaib Freitekh to set the expectation on defense since the season opener. Despite not filling up the box score, Feitekh excels in the intangibles. “He’s the one who gets us going on defense,” Cook said about the senior who was a disruptive thorn in the Jaguars side for most of the game.
Kennedy is 4-6 overall, losing back-to-back conference games against strong-shooting opponents including a 64-50 loss at Chaska Jan. 18.
“Chaska shot lights-out but we brought it to within eight points in the second half,” Cook said. “I know every night is going to be a dogfight and it depends on how we coach the kids.”
Cook knows his team can compete with the more fundamentally-sound, halfcourt-set offenses compared to the more athletic and powerful programs that impose their will on the style they want to play.
Kennedy missed out on its winter break tournament in Rochester due to positive COVID-19 cases, giving the team a break from Dec. 17 to Jan. 4. They only played three times in December, going 2-1, and opened 2022 with a 73-64 win at St. Louis Park Jan. 4. Since then, the wins have been few and far between as they are 1-5.
Kennedy’s lone loss of December was a 65-57 loss at Richfield on Dec. 11 as the Spartans held a 53-7 free throw advantage. “When we go to Richfield, the adversity helps us get better, win or lose, so I love it,” Cook said. “I want to play you because it makes our kids better.”
Limiting BSM and Kennedy to less than 50 points is much more to Evens liking from a defensive standpoint.
“We were averaging something like 59-60 points per game and when I told them we were 7-3 and the kids look at me saying ‘What are you complaining about?’ My response was ‘that’s about 10 more points than we normally give up,” Evens said, which is a combination of the style offensively and defensive effort. “Defense is how you earn your whiskers in this game, by putting your nose to the grindstone.”
