Track and field teams marked the start of a championship season with the Metro West Conference Championships at Chanhassen High School on May 18.
Conference newcomer New Prague swept the boys and girls team titles, while Jefferson’s girls narrowly missed out on runner-up with 102 points, three points back of Chaska, while New Prague scored 136.33 points. Kennedy garnered 15.33 points to place ninth in the field of 10 teams.
The Jefferson girls captured three consecutive Metro West titles from 2016-18 to go along with the 1974 Lake Conference title.
The field was much closer in the boys standings, with New Prague edging out Chanhassen for the title 119-117.3. Jefferson scored 76 points to place fifth, 8.83 points behind fourth-place Chaska, and 13 points clear of sixth-place St. Louis Park. Kennedy was 10th with 11 points.
Individual honors went to several competitors, including Jefferson’s senior sprinter Norah D’Almeida, who won the 100-meter dash in a personal-best and program-best time of 12.39, lowering her record from 12.46.
Freshman teammate Alorah Czeskleba also ran a PR to finish sixth in 13.00 seconds. D’Almedia won the conference title in the event in 2021 in 13.58 before going 13.01 to place fourth in the Section 3AA meet one week later. This time was her fourth sub-13-second time of the spring.
“Honestly, I knew I was in second place [on the program’s all-time list] but I didn’t think I was going to beat it today because I felt way slower at the beginning in the prelims,” D’Almeida said. “I was surprised I even made it to the finals.”
Her sub-12.40 time was her first, never doing it until May 18.
“I just wanted to keep up with the rest of them the best I can,” D’Almeida said of her approach from the start.
The key for her is to get the race over as quickly as possible because the nerves are a lot before lining up at the starting line.
“Whenever I get nervous, I want to get it over with so the closer I am to the finish line, the closer I am to being finished with the race in general,” D’Almeida said.
As for keeping that success going into sections, she said, “Pretty much go in with the same mindset from today.”
She appreciates the help from the coaches to prepare the entire team to be at their best at the end of the season.
“Our season was postponed a lot so they knew we weren’t coming in in the best shape, so they made our practices really intense so we would be in shape for sections,” she said. “I know the intense workouts helped me a lot.”
D’Almeida was second in the 200 in 26.22, another PR finishing behind Waconia’s Jordan Grell, who won it in 26.20.
Junior Megan Lee brought home some hardware thanks to a third-place finish in the 1,600 runs in a PR 5:01.74 and was fourth in the 800 run in 2:20.33.
Jefferson eighth-grader Amelia Borgen was third in the 3,200, setting a new PR of 12:01.99, and senior teammate Abby Tapajna was eighth in a season-best 12:42.31. Park’s Jersey Miller won the race in 11:55.96 and BSM’s Vivienne Larson ran an 11:59.66.
Jefferson senior Paris Alvarez was fourth in the 100 hurdles final in 17.30, improving on her prelims time of 18.30 as she was sixth heading into the final.
Two Jefferson relays placed second in their respective events, including the 4x100 and 4x800.
Jefferson’s 4x100 relay of Ally Amundson, Kaylynn Barnes, Alvarez, and D’Almeida finished second in 51.32. D’Almeida turned in a blistering anchor leg to help the relay turn in an impressive time.
The 4x800 team of sophomore Jamie Drewitz and juniors Melina Peterson, Bella Thurston, and Caroline Hemann placed second in 10:16.19 while Park won it in 10:10.16.
Amundson won the triple jump going 34-10 1/2, beating New Prague runner-up Baylee Mushitz jump of 34-2 1/2.
Amundson was seventh in the long jump going 15-3 3/4 and Barns was 13th with a jump of 14-5.
Jefferson junior thrower Olivia Opstad was second in both events. She went 33-4 3/4 in the shot put while teammates Eleanor Erickson and Samara Gotz finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Erickson threw a PR 28-8 1/2 and Gotz went 28-8 1/4.
In the discus, she went 98-09, just under 13 feet shorter than Waconia’s winner in Caitlyn Schmidt.
Gotz was sixth at 94-06 and Erickson was seventh at 90-02.
Sophomore Renee Peacha cleared 8 feet to place eighth in the pole vault.
Kennedy junior Deshawn Neal tied for second place in the high jump with six other jumpers as each cleared 5 feet but placing was decided by how to make attempts it took to break the mark. New Prague’s Averty Hennen went 5-2 to win the title.
Kennedy junior Maise Pedersen was fourth in the 400 dash in a season-best 1:00.16 and set a new PR of 27.23 with a sixth-place finish in the 200.
Kennedy freshman Gwen Vogt was 11th in the 1,600 run in 5:45.68 and 14th in the 800 meter in 2:35.25.
Boys
Jefferson senior Gabe Meier and junior Adam Lueth had quite the afternoon, as the distance specialists were at the front of the pack for both of their events.
Meier and Lueth swept the top two spots in the 3,200 run, cruising to a nine-second lead over Chaska’s Nolan Sutter who was third.
Meier won it in 9:43.08 and Lueth finished in 9:43.81, both PR times.
In the 1,600, the pair led for the majority of the race before Sutter surged past them on the final backstretch, holding off Meier at the line to win in 4:24.47. Meier finished in 4:24.83 and Lueth finished in 4:29.72. All three times were PRs.
“Our idea was to either pace behind [Sutter] and we talked to him before the race and he wanted to pace off us,” Meier said. “So we just took the lead.”
Lueth said it was a fast day and so they took out the pace fairly hard, “and see what happens.”
They knew each other well from the previous track and cross country races.
“There was a lot of anticipation for it, getting ready for an intense competition with a full field again post-COVID,” Meier said. “We knew it would be a stacked field so just being ready for that.”
Meier said they tried to give it all he had as Sutter passed him with 200 meters to go and Meier surged back on the home stretch.
“I stumbled at the end, I was trying to stride with him as long as I could and over-extended a bit at the end,” Meier said who tried to set him up coming off the final curve.
Jaguars senior Jeremiah Boyd ran a PR to place third in the 110 hurdles in 15.79 and teammate Nathan Orcutt was fifth in 16.84. Orcutt was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 44.27.
Boyd was also third in the pole vault where he cleared 12-3, matching runner-up James Sackett of New Prague but took more attempts to get over the bar. Waconia’s Travis Reighard won it by clearing the bar at 14-6. Boyd represented the Jaguars in both events at the state meet last spring.
Boyd also placed ninth in the triple jump going 37 feet.
Jefferson senior Austin Chroup was third in the 100 dash final going 11.25 after turning in a season-best 11.15 to place second in the prelims. He was also sixth in the long jump going 19-10 and 12th in the discus at 108-02.
Jefferson senior Samir Jones was sixth in the high jump clearing 5-10 and eighth in the 400 dash in 52.62.
Jefferson sophomore thrower Davis Schiller was third in the discus with a P.R. of 135-08 and 20th in the shot put going 35-8 1/2. Classmate Jack Sanders hit a P.R. on the shot of 39-1 1/2 to place 12th.
Kennedy senior Elijah Craft-Baidoo was third in the triple jump going 40-7 3/4 to lead the Eagles’ boys team.
Kennedy junior Tony Zhao was 10th in the 400 dash with a PR of 53.84.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
br26 track metro west nora dalmeida 100 dash
Jefferson senior Nora D’Almeida, middle, leaves the starting blocks for the 100-meter dash final at the Metro West Conference Championships at Chanhassen High School May 18. D’Almeida set a new program record time while winning the conference title in 12.39 seconds.
br26 track metro west jeff nora podium 100 dash
Jefferson senior Nora D’Almeida set a new program record time while winning the conference title in 12.39 seconds. She stands on top of the podium at Chanhassen High School.
br26 track metro west hurdles jeff paris alvarez
Jefferson senior Paris Alvarez, middle, finished fourth in the 100 meter dash in 17.30 at the Metro West Conference Championships May 18.
br26 track metro west jeff discus
Jefferson’s three throwers finshed among the top seven in the discus led by Olivia Opstad going second with a throw of 98-09. Samara Goltz, pictured, was sixth (94-6) and Eleanor Erickson was seventh (90-02).
br26 track metro west jeff hurdles boyd
Jefferson senior Jeremiah Boyd, second from left, clears the final hurdle on the 110 hurdles final. He was third in 16.86 seconds.
br26 track metro west austin chroup 100
Jefferson senior Austin Chroup, middle, placed third in the 100 meter dash final in 11.25 seconds.
br26 track metro west boys podium
Jefferson teammates Gabe Meier, middle, and Adam Lueth, left, stand on the podium for the 1,600-meter run ceremony May 18. Meier was second and Lueth third in the event. The pair swept the 3,200 run with Meier winning it and Lueth second earlier in the day.
br26 track metro west jfk tj elijah craft baidoo
Kennedy senior Elijah Craft Baidoo placed third in the triple jump going 40-7 3/4.
