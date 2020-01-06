Reset clears the way for Jaguars to put together strong finish to the season
Jefferson girls hockey used the Herb Brooks Classic as a reset for the season, coming into the winter break on a four-game losing streak, including a 3-2 overtime loss to Hastings.
The 10 days off from game action not only helped the team refocus for the final month of the regular season, but heal from a couple of injuries with captains Cayla Jungwirth and Jordan Fasching back in the lineup.
“The shutout win was a nice reward for the team, since they came up short by one or two but deserved a better result, said senior captain Sophia Jamieson.
Junior captain and defenseman Meghan Wendorf said: “We really stepped it up as a team and came together as a team.”
Three games in three days took a lot of energy. But the first of the tournament was difficult because they had a long stretch without a game.
“By today it’s just adrenaline,” Jamieson said after the final game. “But it got better as the games went on.”
The Jaguars not only picked up their first win since a 5-3 victory at Minneapolis Dec. 7, but did so with a 5-4 shootout win over Duluth in the tourney opener Dec. 30 before handing Chisago Lakes a 4-1 loss Dec. 31, setting up a return visit to the title game on New Year’s Day in St. Paul.
Once again the opponent was Buffalo in the same venue the Bison won by a 3-0 score in 2018.
This year, Buffalo won the title 4-1. Down 2-0 going into the third period, the Bison scored early in the third but senior captain Sophia Jamieson powered her way to the goal after winning the puck off the draw for a quick shot that slipped between the skates of the Bison goalie.
“Morgan Jones called it and I just tried to shoot it on the net and I found the five-hole,” Jamieson said of the big play.
Jaguars coach Mike Ryan said the message from the coaches was clear, to keep fighting, despite what happened in the past – the OT loss to Hastings, in particular.
“The message was to keep putting forth the effort and to the girls credit they believed the coaches and were eventually rewarded,” Ryan said, saying he felt like they had the advantage to beat Hastings but came up short on the scoreboard. “The coaches felt bad because they played well enough to win and then in the shootout win, Becky St. George stopped all three shots and Cayla Jungwirth got the winner.”
To get to the shootout against Duluth, Jefferson grabbed the early lead scoring three times in the opening period on goals from Jayda Johnson and Abby Longhenry three minutes apart. Johnson and Shuck set up the third goal of the period on the short-handed opportunity.
Jana Lesch made it 4-2 for Jefferson, 1:09 into the third period before the two-goal lead evaporated due to a pair of minor penalties being called inside the final four minutes of regulation.
Jefferson found themselves trailing Chisago Lakes going into the third period of the Dec. 31 game, played at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
A 12-4 shot edge in favor of the Jaguars spoke to the aggressive play to generate four goals during the final period including two goals from Schuck, plus goals from Jones and Jamieson. Longhenry assisted on three of the four goals and Lesch had two assists.
“The girls didn’t panic, they stuck with it and did what we asked them to do,” Ryan said.
Jaguars sophomore Chasity Anderson stopped 22-of-23 shots for her third win of the season.
“Coming back with four goals taught the girls that they are able and capable if they work and keep bringing the puck to the offensive zone and put pucks on net good things will happen because the defense continues to play phenomenally strong,” Ryan said. “Our record doesn’t reflect the quality of what we are capable of as a team. We are anxious to show what we can do in [Metro West Conference] play.”
Jefferson returned home Saturday with another big third period in a 3-0 win over New Prague.
Longhenry broke the game open with what would be the game-winner at 3:56 into the third period. Schuck added a shorthanded at 5:45 then Anna Schmidt made it 3-0 with an assist from Jungwirth coming at 13:55 as the Jaguars held an 11-4 shots edge in the final period and 25-13 in the game.
St. George stopped all 13 shots for her second win and first shutout of the season. She’s made 44 saves over the last three games going 1-1-1 during that span.
Ryan prefers to coach a team made up like the Jaguars, where the focus for goals is across the board instead of on one or two key producers. Ten different skaters have at least three points, led by Longhenry with 14 points (eight assists), Schuck with 13 points (nine goals) and Meghan Wendorf with nine points. Bella Grant and Jana Lesch have six points each and four additional players have four points each.
“We need everyone,” Wendorf said. “Without one main goal-scorer this year we’re letting everyone know everyone is capable of goal-scoring and everyone is a major part of our team,” Wendorf said.
