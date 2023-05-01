Jaguars sweep quad meet at Metro West foe

Jefferson track swept the boys and girls standings at a quadrangular meet on April 25 hosted by Benilde-St. Margaret’s. 

Park junior Jersey Miller, right, leads the pack around the turn on the first lap of the 1,600-meter run Tuesday at BSM. Miller won the race in a season-best 5:18.99 while classmate Hanna Wilsey was second in 5:31.42 and sophomore Nora Lindeman was third in 5:35.33.
Park sophomore Cardell Birden, second from right, won the 100-meter dash in 11.59 seconds while BSM’s Kahlif Brown was second in 11.77 seconds.
BSM sophomore Lyra Carter, left, sprints alongside Park junior Vesna Dennison during their 100m dash heat race. Carter placed fourth in 13.54 and Dennison was 11th in 14.21.
Park senior Henry Eaton won the shot put with a throw of 47-2, ahead of Jefferson runner-up David Schiller’s throw of 41-8.
Holy Angels junior Ashley Fisher, right, was second in the 100 dash final during Friday’s Hamline Elite meet in 12.37 seconds.
Jefferson junior Giada Requejo placed fifth in the 100 dash (13.86) at the BSM quadrangular on April 25.  
Jefferson senior Max Clark won the long jump at the BSM quad on April 25 going 21-5. Friday night he jumped 18-6 to place 12th at the Hamline Elite meet. Clark placed seventh in the 100 dash in 11.96 at the BSM quadrangular meet.

