Jaguars sweep quad meet at Metro West foe
Jefferson track swept the boys and girls standings at a quadrangular meet on April 25 hosted by Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Jefferson boys picked up 94 points, Park was second (82.5), Orono was third (50.5) and BSM was fourth (38). Jefferson girls won it with 91.5 points, BSM was second (78), Park was third (61.5) and Orono fourth (38).
Park sophomore Cordell Birden won the 100-meter dash in 11.59 seconds, ahead of a pair of BSM teammates sophomore Khalif Brown and junior Dylan Remjeske who ran in 11.77 and 11.82, respectively.
Birden was sixth in the 200 in 24.75 while teammate Dan Zilka was seventh in 25.48. Jefferson sophomore Evan Feller won it in 23.44 while Park junior classmates were second and third in Jakob Eenigenburg (23.51) and Oliver Tadewald (24.29), respectively.
Eenigenburg and Tadewald swept the top two spots in the 400 dash in 52.07 and 54.83, respectively. Tangelson was fourth in 56.98.
Jefferson junior Forrest Noeske won the 800 in 2:06.55 while teammates Miles Bassett and Patrick Altstatt were third (2:14.38) and fourth (2:14.42) in the race. BSM’s Mason Rokala was second in 2:13.37.
Bassett and Altstatt were second (4:48.76) and third (4:49.27), respectively in the 1,600 run while Park sophomore Paxon Myers was in 4:45.87.
Jefferson teammates Adam Lueth led Ian Klein in the 3,200 for a one-two finish in 9:32.62 and 10:09.98, respectively.
In the hurdles, Jefferson junior Ethan Ishaug was second in the 110 (16.77) and 300 (45.16) as both times were personal records. Orcutt and Solomon Echols were third and fourth, respectively in the 300 hurdles. Echols and Orcutt were fourth and fifth, respectively in the 110 hurdles.
In the four relay events, Park’s 4x100 team of Zilka, Jordan Greene, Shepard Cox and Ronan Guevera won in 48.36. The Orioles 4x400 team of Calvin Zimmerman, Myers, Brady Shultz and Jacob Skelly won it in 3:48.26.
Jefferson’s 4x200 and 4x800 relays won their races with the 4x200 relay of Sam Remsbottom, Tyson Schultz, Gabriel Sturz and Deshawn Vassel winning in 1:42.04. In the 4x800, Jefferson’s Noeske, Anders Westanmo, Klein and Alex Alstatt won it in 8:58.77.
Jefferson junior thrower David Schiller won the discus going 146 feet, 4 inches while Park’s Henry Eaton was second (129-03).
Eaton won the shot put going 47-2 while Schiller was second going 41-8. Park classmate Zach Johnson was third going 41-5.
Jefferson senior Max Clark won the long jump going 21-5 while BSM senior Himie Brewer went 19-3 1/2 to place second and Jefferson sophomore Slade Pond was fourth (17-8 3/4). Birden was third going 18-11 3/4.
Tangelson won the triple jump for Park going 42-7 and Ocel was second in 40-2 1/4.
Girls
BSM junior Kiya Gilliand won the 100 dash in 13.03 and Park junior Embriah Iyamba was third in 13.51. Gilliand also won the 200 (27.38) and BSM freshman Ames Leber was third (28.59).
In the 400, Jefferson sophomore Megan Schrooten won it in 1:02.81 while Park sophomore Anna Healey was second in 1:05.39 and BSM freshman Stevie Harris was third in 1:07.12.
Park junior Hanna Wilsey won the 800 run (2:28.58) and was second in the 1,600 run (5:31.42) while classmate Jersey Miller won the 1,600 in 5:18.99.
Jefferson senior Megan Lee won the 3,200 run in 11:11.08 and freshman teammate Amelia Borgen was second in 11:22.37. BSM’s Vivienne Larson was third in 11:23.45.
Park senior hurdler Zoe Gutz swept the two events including the 100 hurdles in 17.94, ahead of Jefferson freshman Brooke Paetzel (17.84) and won the 300 hurdles in 54.23. Park freshman Sophia Miller was second in 54.43.
In the four relays, Jefferson won the 4x100 and 4x800 events. The 4x800 relay team of Jamie Drewitz, Caroline Hemann, Bella Thurston and Maren Myers won it in 10:30.90, finishing more than a minute ahead of runner-up Orono in 11:42.91. The Jaguars 4x100 relay of juniors Alyssa Atkins, Annika Dyrud, Kseniya Medvedovski and senior Ava Langer won in 55.64 and Park’s Denea Lewis, Nadezhda Kovalchuk, Janet Kromah and Lynea Sallet-Smith was second in 57.85 as the Orioles C relay.
The Orioles 4x200 relay posted the top time of 1:54.68 with Anna Williams, Healey, Gutz and Meaghan Knight ahead of BSM’s runner-up team of Lyra Carter, Jo Lealos, Amanda Cronin and Kendall Hassler in 1:56.05.
BSM won the 4x400 relay in 4:30.50 with the foursome of Claire Prindiville, Shelby Loberg, Ames Leber and Larson while Jefferson’s Schrooten, Hemann, Drewitz and Myers were second in 4:33.38.
Jefferson senior thrower Eleanor Erickson swept both events including the shot put with a personal record throw of 31 feet. Erickson won the discus going 86-04. Classmate Nyla Truzy was runner-up in each event including the shot put with a shot put throw of 28-6 and a discus throw of 85-3.
Elite meet
The top performers in the early portion of the track and field season gathered Friday evening at the Hamline Elite Meet.
Holy Angels junior Ashley Fisher, the reigning 100 dash (Class AA) state champion (12.29), placed second in the 100 dash on Friday in 12.37.
Richfield junior Janiya Moore was seventh in the 200 in 26.57.
Kennedy senior Maisie Pederson placed fifth in the 400 in 58.42.
Jefferson’s Lee and Borgen ran in the 3,200 run with Lee placing 11th in a season-best 11:04.98 and Borgen was 16th in 11:28.67. BSM’s Larson was 15th in a PR of 11:19.67.
Lueth was seventh in the 3,200 run in a personal-record time of 9:14.58.
Clark placed 12th in the long jump going 18-6.
Holy Angels senior Kieran Murnan was fourth in the 200 dash in 22.58 and was 14th in the 100 dash preliminary in 11.28.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
USE FOR BLOOMINGTON/Richfield
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Holy Angels junior Ashley Fisher was second in the 100 dash final during Friday’s Hamline Elite meet in 12.37 seconds.
Jefferson senior Max Clark won the long jump at the BSM quad on April 25 going 21-5. Friday night he jumped 18-6 to place 12th at the Hamline Elite meet. Clark placed seventh in the 100 dash in 11.96 at the BSM quadrangular meet.
Jefferson junior Giada Requejo placed fifth in the 100 dash (13.86) at the BSM quadrangular on April 25.
USE FOR HOPKINS/Park
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Park sophomore Cardell Birden, second from right, won the 100-meter dash in 11.59 seconds while BSM’s Kahlif Brown was second in 11.77 seconds.
Park junior Jersey Miller, right, leads the pack around the turn on the first lap of the 1,600-meter run Tuesday at BSM. Miller won the race in a season-best 5:18.99 while classmate Hanna Wilsey was second in 5:31.42 and sophomore Nora Lindeman was third in 5:35.33.
BSM sophomore Lyra Carter, left, sprints alongside Park junior Vesna Dennison during their 100m dash heat race. Carter placed fourth in 13.54 and Dennison was 11th in 14.21.
Park senior Henry Eaton won the shot put with a throw of 47-2, ahead of Jefferson runner-up David Schiller’s throw of 41-8.
