Cooperative will compete in the eight-team Metro West Conference

Richfield Public Schools unanimously passed a motion to enter into a girls hockey cooperative with Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy during its Aug. 1 meeting.

Hockey

Adding Richfield to the Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy cooperative will create a pipeline for girls’ hockey players from both communities to aspire to be a part of from 6U through high school.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments