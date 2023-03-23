Maple Grove faced Dakota United in a PI Division quarterfinal game played Friday night at Jefferson High School. Dakota United won the match 11-0 and went on to fall in the championship game to Brainerd 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.
Dakota United’s Jordan Johnson, front, celebrates a state quarterfinal goal against Maple Grove Friday night. Teammate Cayden Needham, back, joins in the celebration during the 11-0 win. The Hawks fell to Brainerd 4-3 in overtime of the state championship.
Brainerd, Burnsville hoist trophies in winter adapted state tournament
Bloomington Jefferson High School once again hosted the Adapted Floor Hockey State Tournament March 17-18.
Floor hockey is one of three Minnesota State High School League-sponsored adapted sports with physically impaired (PI) and cognitively impaired (CI) Divisions. In PI, Brainerd (10-0) needed overtime to beat Dakota United 4-3 as the Warriors came up short 9-2 in the championship last season.
Brainerd’s Aiden Olson scored the tying goal then the decisive goal just over a minute into overtime.
Dakota United, a cooperative team including Eastview, Eagan, Rosemount and Apple Valley High Schools, earned the top seed in the south section and dominated its way to the final with an 11-0 win over Maple Grove in the quarterfinal before turning away Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 10-3 in the semifinals.
In the CI Division, Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville captured its state title with a 15-6 win over New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan. Blazing Cats junior Caden Roseth scored nine times and added two assists while senior Angel Figueroa assisted on Roseth’s first three goals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.