Brainerd, Burnsville hoist trophies in winter adapted state tournament

Bloomington Jefferson High School once again hosted the Adapted Floor Hockey State Tournament March 17-18.

Robbins teammates
Robbinsdale teammates Micah Bomgardner, left, and Jose Leon Estrada, right, celebrate a first-half goal against Minneapolis South during the Robbins 8-0 state quarterfinal Friday at Jefferson.
Hawks celebration
Dakota United’s Jordan Johnson, front, celebrates a state quarterfinal goal against Maple Grove Friday night. Teammate Cayden Needham, back, joins in the celebration during the 11-0 win. The Hawks fell to Brainerd 4-3 in overtime of the state championship.
Action
Maple Grove faced Dakota United in a PI Division quarterfinal game played Friday night at Jefferson High School. Dakota United won the match 11-0 and went on to fall in the championship game to Brainerd 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.
Reece Martin
Dakota United sophomore Reece Martin fires a shot on the Maple Grove net during the Hawks 11-0 state quarterfinal win on Friday.

