Hemann and Felt combine for 35 points in 64-58 win over Storm
Jefferson girls basketball won the last two-of-three games before falling to top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84-53 Feb. 9 on the Jaguars’ hardwood.
The Jaguars (8-13) came into the rematch of a 73-59 loss at BSM (16-6) on Jan. 17 on the heels of a 64-58 win at Chanhassen on Feb. 7 as they continued to search for Metro West Conference wins against the reigning champion Red Knights.
Jefferson senior post Angelina Chapple led the team with 18 points after contributing 18 points in a 71-69 loss to New Prague one week earlier. She averages 11.2 points per game through 20 games. Seniors Caroline Hemann and Emma Felt were limited to nine and eight points, respectively as BSM led 45-20 at halftime. BSM junior standout Olivia Olson finished with 20 points while Kendall McGee added 18 points. Sydney Friedly and Sierre Lumpkin added 11 and 10 points, respectively for the visitors who outscored Jefferson by six points during the second half.
Two nights earlier at Chanhassen (9-11), Jefferson entered halftime tied with the Storm at 27-27 before using a 37-31 run over the second half for the conference win behind 19 points from Hemann, 16 points from Felt and 13 points from senior Abi Jo Nelson.
New Prague (11-10) needed overtime to top Jefferson 71-69 in Bloomington on Feb. 2 in a competitive conference game. Jefferson used a 34-26 run over the second half to negate New Prague’s 36-28 halftime lead. The Trojans outscored Jefferson 9-7 in the extra session as Hemann had a game-high 22 points. Chapple, Nelson and Felt followed up with 18, 16 and 10 points, respectively. New Prague countered with 20 points each from Katherine Boulanger and Taylor Hemann.
Jefferson travels for the final 3-of-4 regular season games with the lone home game left set for Feb. 21 against Orono.
Holy Angels
After winning eight straight contests, sixth-ranked (Class AAA) Holy Angels stumbled in a couple of losses last week. The Stars dropped a 77-60 loss on Feb. 7 against ninth-ranked (AAA) DeLaSalle in a pivotal game for the Tri-Metro Conference title. Holy Angels rebounded with a 71-55 win over Fridley (10-11) before losing to eighth-ranked (Class AAAA) Stillwater 64-55 on Saturday in Richfield.
DeLaSalle opened a 33-21 halftime lead before both teams caught fire during the second half as the Islanders pushed its lead with a 44-39 second half for the 77-60 final score.
Stars junior Jenna Buer had a game-high 29 points and 12-of-28 shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds before fouling out. Kiera O’Rourke finished with six points but did a little bit of everything by grabbing five rebounds, stealing the ball six times and assisting one other shot. Senior guard Ella Pritchard also had a big game away from scoring as she had three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block to go with three points. She was 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. Elizabeth Pierce was the other Stars player in double-digits with 10 points to go with four rebounds.
Holy Angels turned the ball over 19 times and went 2-for-22 from behind the 3-point arch.
Holy Angels led Fridley 30-25 at the break and used a 41-30 second-half run to pull out the 71-55 win in Richfield on Feb. 10.
The Stars committed 19 turnovers but also stole the ball 18 times, nine coming from O’Rourke who finished with 10 points, matching Pierce. O’Rourke also had eight assists and four rebounds. Buer was the top scorer with 16 points and six rebounds. Carolyn Vessel added six rebounds and Pritchard had a game-high eight rebounds to go with three assists and two steals.
The Stars and Ponnies sat at 30-30 at halftime which gave way to the visitors surging ahead with a 34-25 second-half edge for the 64-55 final score on Saturday. Stillwater used 16 points from Elise Dieterle and 13 points from Liana Buckhalton.
Turnovers continued to be an issue for Holy Angels with 21 in the loss as Buer went 7-19 from the field to led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds. Pritchard added six rebounds and five assists.
Richfield
Richfield completed the season sweep over Tri-Metro foe St. Anthony by way of a 55-47 final score on Feb. 10 for its sixth win on the season and stopped a five-game losing streak in the process.
The Spartans used a 34-20 second-half run to overcome a six-point halftime deficit. Amayah Grindeland-Brown had a game-high 19 points while Brianna Johnson and Desi Chappell added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Robbinsdale Cooper extended a five-point halftime lead to pull out a 65-45 win at Richfield on Feb. 7 behind 20 points from Somah Kamara. Chappell guided Richfield with 20 points while Grindeland-Brown added eight points.
After hosting Holy Angels on Monday and St. Paul Central on Wednesday, after this edition went to press, the Spartans host Kennedy on Friday with a 5 p.m. tip-off (followed by the boys at 7 p.m.) without fans in the gym, similar to the Jan. 17 game at Kennedy.
