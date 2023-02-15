Hemann and Felt combine for 35 points in 64-58 win over Storm

Jefferson girls basketball won the last two-of-three games before falling to top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84-53 Feb. 9 on the Jaguars’ hardwood. 

Jefferson senior Caroline Hemann finished with nine points against Benilde-St. Margaret’s after posting games of 22 and 19 points against New Prague and Chanhassen, respectively.
Senior guard Emma Felt looks for inside points against Benilde-St. Margaret’s during the opening half of the Feb. 9 game. She finished with eight points after pouring in 16 points in a 64-58 win at Chanhassen on Feb. 7.
