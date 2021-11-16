Eighth-grader Sara Rash makes 6-save shutout in varsity debut romp over Visitation
A parade of high-fives at the bench and a lot of celebration was how Jefferson girls hockey opened the 2021-22 season in a 10-0 rout of Visitation Nov. 11 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The night of firsts included a 6-save shutout by eighth-grader Sarah Rash, who made the most of her inaugural varsity appearance. Three skaters recorded their first varsity goals in the third period, including senior defenseman Emily Wozniak, junior forward Julia Larson and sophomore forward Aliyah Lawrence.
Lawrence’s goal came in her first varsity game.
New head coach Mark Johnson said the team made the most of their chances and seemed to improve as the game moved along, which is a great sign for the season.
“From shift one to the last shift they kept building,” he said. “They kind of started off slow but are learning and listening and skating hard and kept building on each shift and didn’t give up which is really nice to see.”
Johnson took over for the late Mike Ryan who passed away in April. The team will honor him with a black ribbon on the jersey this season.
With only five practices before the start of the season, opening night jitters were in place.
“You’re trying to get so much in, you just keep building and they are listening,” Johnson said as the new coach. “It was fun to watch how the girls were excited for someone else to score. That’s pretty special.”
The starting line of Grace Schuck and Stella Bartsch with center Abbie Longhenry accounted for five of the goals.
Longhenry completed the hat trick 8:39 into the final period, leading to a scattering of hats on the ice in front of the student section. She also had a pair of assists.
“We came out strong, fast, aggressive and came out with a different mindset than in previous years in what was call ‘Lockdown mode,’” Longhenry said.
She credits Johnson for creating a different mindset. “He came in and said, ‘Alright, you guys need some conditioning. We are going to skate.’ He put us in a good position,” she said.
Schuck opened the scoring six minutes into the contest, beating the Blazers goal with a shot over her shoulder.
In a span of 1:21, Longhenry and Jana Lesch made it a 3-0 lead in the opening period which stood through the opening intermission.
Bartsch extended the lead to 4-0 just nine seconds into the second period with helpers from Schuck and Longhenry.
Lesch made it 5-0 with a one-timer goal set up by Larson and Allison Wolfe, 4:04 into the period.
Johnson noted Rash’s maturity level is what separates her to be able to stop both shots in the opening period, four more in the second period and not even face a shot in the third period. “You don’t realize she is an eighth-grader. She is so under control and relaxed and has done an amazing job.”
Rash was thrust into the starting role after senior Chasity Anderson tore an ACL for the third time this summer.
Johnson has Anderson on the roster in hopes that she would be available to play by the end of the regular season, which is scheduled to be Feb. 5 at Orono.
“With recovery and everything there is a chance for her to bounce back and play one more high school game,” Johnson said after Anderson initially told the coach she was finished because of the injury.
“We had a really good conversation with the team. ‘Girls, you’ve got some really good things that are going to happen. This is a unique group.’”
The Jaguars started an all-senior lineup with the senior forward line with defensemen Jayda Johnson and Valerie Miller.
Saturday win
Jefferson turned it into a two-game winning streak by handing Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper an 8-5 loss Nov. 13.
After a scoreless opening period, Jefferson scored three times during 13 minutes of the middle period with goals from Bartsch, Longhenry and Lesch.
Armstrong/Cooper tied it up with a flurry of goals of its own over just under two minutes before Schuck punched one more in with 31 seconds left in the second to skate off the ice with a 4-3 lead.
Jefferson added three more goals, including two from Lawrence and another from Wolfe, to take a 7-3 lead less than six minutes into the third period.
Rash was much busier in the second start, turning away 17-of-25 shots to record the win. Jefferson won the shots battle by a 36-22 margin.
