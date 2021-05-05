Jefferson saved its largest scoring outburst of the season for a 19-4 win over Holy Angels April 29 on the Jaguars’ turf field in Bloomington.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Jaguars, which are averaging 14.5 goals per game during that stretch, including a 15-9 win over Apple Valley/Burnsville in the April 17 home opener. Wins at Chaska (11-3 on April 22) and 12-8 at Lakeville North on April 26 set the table for another big win.
The Jaguars opened the season with a 17-5 loss at No. 4 ranked Chanhassen.
The April 29 win over Holy Angels featured seven goals and one assist from senior captain Cayla Jungwirth, one of nine different goal scorers. Classmates Ella Graff and Morgan Jones added to the big-time offense. Graff had seven points on three goals, while Jones contributed two goals.
Creating some separation on the scoreboard allowed the Jaguars to set up more plays and work on some things at game speed.
“We’ve had some wins but they’ve been pretty close so it was super cool to be able to run our plays and play as a team,” Jungwirth said. “It was the first time we’ve all clicked as a team.”
After missing, last spring was a big setback for Jungwirth and her teammates. “It really is a dream come true to get back on the field with my teammates,” she said. “To be able to play, honestly winning is great, but to be on the field with my teammates is everything I could have hoped for.”
“We have some incredibly talented seniors who are going on to play in college and our offense gets a lot of credit. But our defense, I think, is made up of some of the best defenders in the state,” Jaguars coach Natalie Swiler said about her confidence and pride in containing the opposition. “They really work well together. We have five very good low defenders and our midfielders are some of the best defenders I’ve seen.”
Add in the leadership aspect on the field to help keep everyone organized and the result is a 4-1 start.
Anchoring that defense is senior captain Anna Gaul, a player who Swiler said will not come out of the game unless the score dictates the opportunity to give younger players a chance to build some experience.
“She’s that good and our goalie Jane Traylor is playing great,” Swiler said.
With seven seniors on the roster, experience is big but it goes beyond lacrosse as several of the 18 varsity players on the roster compete in other sports together, like hockey.
“It is super helpful to play another sport together,” Jungwirth said. “Even without communication, we know where each other are on the field between Ella, Morgan and I, around the circle together and pretty much come away with the ball a lot.”
Jungwirth takes the draw and on one faceoff Morgan grabbed the ball out of midair, perfectly positioned with little more than a nod from Jungwirth to know where the ball was coming if she won it.
“Morgan and I have done that for years, I just give her a nod and that’s where it is going to be,” Jungwirth said.
Hat trick
Jefferson eighth-grader Bea Ruble not only scored her first varsity goal during the second half but closed out the hat trick with a final goal just before time expired. Her teammates found her open in the closing seconds with an opportunity to score, which she took full advantage of.
“We were all just rushing to get her that hat trick as a team and we made that happen,” Jungwirth said.
Ruble also had an assist in the game.
“That was incredible and credit to her teammates,” Swiler said. “Any other game, don’t pass that to her but in this one it was awesome. I was really hoping she would get at least one today to get three goals and an assist.”
Fellow eighth-grader Kylie Jones also got on the scoreboard with a goal and assist, plus she grabbed a team-high three ground balls.
Sophomore Hope Johnson added one goal and one assist, while senior Jenna Johns, junior Grace Schuck and sophomore Emelia Lowe each scored once.
Traylor made 19 saves on 23 shots as the Jaguars lead 11-1 at halftime.
Instead of scoring in transition, Swiler wanted to see the teamwork on setting up teammates for more finesse scoring chances instead of surging ahead as they have been.
Swiler said the team continues to develop its offensive confidence. “The kids need to be more poised with the ball and without the ball and it’s nice we have very good defenders to go up against to work on that,” the coach said.
