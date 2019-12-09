Roach helping varsity newcomers gain experience early on
Paul Roach is the new coach for the Jefferson girls basketball program. But having coached several of the current players in the program at the younger levels in Bloomington, the transition to Roach and his coaching style should help with a very young group.
The Jaguars started the season with a 59-57 win over Minneapolis Southwest at home Nov. 26.
Roach said the game was exciting, not just for being the first live-action of the season, but the way the Jaguars showed poise and determination to not let the game get out of reach despite trailing by 10 points during the second half.
“It was a series of things that helped get us back in the game, including Rachel Hall coming off the bench to provide some defense for us and hitting a 3-point shot was a key momentum play for us,” Roach said. Senior guard Mikayla Martin provided leadership from the point by way of emphatic 3-point baskets down the stretch.
“For how young we are, we had at least four freshmen get their first high school game,” Roach said about getting acclimated to the pace of varsity play. Leading up to that first game, the Jaguars went through scrimmages and practices to help get them up to speed but nothing can prepare them for the pace of the actual game in front of the varsity crowd.
“I really liked the energy and enthusiasm during the game,” Roach said. The goal for him early on is to find the proper role for each player to help the team the most from defensive pressure, spot-up shooting, running the offense, ball-handling or something else.
“We’re not worried about mistakes right now because those are going to happen, but we want to make sure we play good defense, shoot the ball well and not worry about mistakes,” he said as 10 different players contributed points. Freshman forward Caroline Hemann had 12 points in the opener and guard Simone Clay added eight points.
The Jaguars headed north after Thanksgiving for what was supposed to be a weekend series of games near Duluth. Instead, Jefferson only faced Proctor in a 73-47 loss on Nov. 29. The Rails are coming off a state tourney run last season with two Division II signees and three more players Roach believes could play college basketball. It was a good early test for the Jaguars to see what the biggest challenges would be to work on in December.
“We are learning who can contribute in different ways,” Roach said. “Despite not playing well in the first half the girls hung in there a little bit before things fell apart for us. We learned some lessons and didn’t respond to some things.”
Three starters were in foul trouble and sophomore guard Emily Roach injured her knee and was unable to return to the floor.
Abi Jo Nelson led the Jaguars with 10 points while Clay had eight points. Senior forward Shannon Loughery and 6-foot-2 freshman post Angelina Chapple each had six points.
Loughery was part of the varsity program as a freshman but stepped away for two seasons before returning to the team for her final season.
“She’s really tough for us, just battled inside for buckets and rebounds and will be a key to get going for us to have success,” Roach said.
She will serve as captain along with Hall, Roach and Hannah Peters, who will miss more than a month with an injury.
Without a lot of practice time early in December, Roach said the focus has to be there to learn quickly and develop cohesion coming into the busy second half of the month and Metro West Conference schedule.
“We have the athletes to push the tempo with players like Mikayla Martin and I’d like to be able to press on defense and put pressure on them all over the court,” Roach said of the plan.
Three games into December, Clay led the Jaguars with 11 points and Martin had seven points in a 79-40 loss to Burnsville on Dec. 3.
Waconia handed Jefferson a 103-45 loss on the Jaguars home floor on Thursday before Eagan capped off the three-game home stand with a 66-47 score on Saturday.
Nelson, a 5-foot-8 freshman, led the team against Waconia with 12 points and Loughrey had 11 points. The experienced Wildcats used 18 points from Ava Stier and 14 points from Audrey Swanson.
Eagan jumped to a 19-point halftime lead but the Jaguars played even with the Wildcats in the second half (27-27) as Emily Roach broke loose for 24 points to lead the Jaguars. Clay added seven points followed by five points from Hemann, four points from Chapple, three points from Nelson and two points each from Martin and Loughrey.
