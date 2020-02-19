Grace Roy’s 9.500 on the vault punched her ticket to state
Bloomington Jefferson gymnastics closed out the team portion of the season at the Section 2AA meet at Lakeville North High School Friday, scoring 133.375 points to place eighth.
Jefferson freshman Grace Roy qualified for this weekend’s state meet by scoring a 9.50 on the vault to place sixth. The top six gymnasts in each event advance to the state meet at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus. The team competition is Friday, Feb. 15, followed by the individual competition at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Sophomore Dani Machacek led the Jaguars in the all-around with a 34.625 (11th place), senior Mia Schafer scored a 33.600 (13rd), Roy scored a 33.375 (14th), junior Alyssa Jahr scored a 24.825 and senior Sabrina Neurock scoed a 23.050.
The team’s 36.200 score on the vault was fifth-best, with Roy scoring a 9.500 to lead the team. Machacek turned in a 9.125 (23rd), Schafer scored a 9.050 and Jahr had an 8.525.
On the uneven parallel bars Machacek scored an 8.2 (16th place), Schafer had a 7.70, Roy had a 7.20 and sophomore Anna Mattisson scored a 6.950.
Machacek led the team on the balance beam with an 8.450 (15th), Schafer had an 8.175, Roy had an 8.00 and Jahr had a 7.950.
On the floor exercise, Machacek scored an 8.850 (27th), Schafer and Roy each scored 8.675 and Jahr scored an 8.350.
Lakeville North beat out New Prague for the team title with 150.175 to 141.325.
