Jaguars football head coach Tim Carlson recently announced adjustments to the summer camp schedule.

A Father/Son Clinic scheduled for May 30 is cancelled.

A quarterback/receiver camp is scheduled for July 14 and the annual youth camp is set for July 21-23.

More information, including registration can be found at jeffersonfootball.org

