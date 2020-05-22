Jaguars football head coach Tim Carlson recently announced adjustments to the summer camp schedule.
A Father/Son Clinic scheduled for May 30 is cancelled.
A quarterback/receiver camp is scheduled for July 14 and the annual youth camp is set for July 21-23.
More information, including registration can be found at jeffersonfootball.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.