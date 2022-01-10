Freitag continues to lead scoring with 17 points against the Hornets after 22 points in a win over Cooper 

Jefferson boys basketball dropped to 5-3 on the season following Saturday’s 70-57 loss to Edina at the Edina Community Center.

Jefferson’s Samir Jones, right, rips the ball away from Edina’s Daniel Molhoek during the Hornets 70-57 win on Jan. 8.

The Hornets used 26 points from Daniel Molhoek and 20 points from Kole Hanson to spark a 41-point second half.

Jefferson spread out its offensive production with four players in double digits, led by sophomore Daniel Freitag and Hayden Holland finishing with 17 and 16 points. Samir Jones added 12 points and senior guard Aidan Atkins added 10 points.

Jefferson’s Aidan Atkins, left, and Hayden Holland, right, trap Edina’s Vinnie Ingram during the Hornets 70-57 win over the Jaguars at the Edina Community Center Jan. 8.

The game was the first three-game week of the season, after opening 2022 with a 69-52 loss at Metro West Conference newcomer Waconia Jan. 4 before holding off Robbinsdale Cooper for the 82-78 victory two nights later. 

Jefferson's Daniel Freitag, left, competes with Edina's Brady Helgren (floor) for a loose ball while Jack Dickey watches on. 

Freitag led the Jaguars with 22 points against Cooper while the Hawks were anchored by Davion Evans and Sam Massaquoi who finished with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

Holland added 17 points for the Jaguars, followed by Atkins with 16 points and Cashaun Scott-Kobold with 15 points. Jones and Blake Mamalakis-Linderman each contributed six points for the first conference win of the season. 

Jefferson's Aidan Atkins, left, competes with Edina's Brady Helgren for a ball during their non-conference contest in Edina Jan. 8.

Jefferson’s schedule finds a Tuesday-Thursday rhythm throughout January and February, which started Jan. 11 at Chanhassen (4-3) before hosting Chaska (1-9) Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Jefferson's Daniel Freitag, charges toward a loose ball during the Jan. 8 contest at Edina. 

Another big test will come Jan. 18 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-4), which is young but experienced with freshman Jalen Wilson averaging 12.6 points and seniors Maddox Alipate and Daniel Iljadimbola averaging close to 10 points per contest. 

