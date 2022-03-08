Jaguars turn attention to new section
Jefferson basketball fans had more than one reason to celebrate after a 69-61 win over St. Louis Park March. 4.
Not only did the win help the Jaguars (19-6) secure the No. 3 seed in Class AAAA, Section 3, but it secured their first Metro West Conference title since 2017 with a 14-4 mark, one game ahead of Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The depth of the conference lies in the results as the top five teams have at least 15 wins on the season – Jefferson (19-6), BSM (17-9), Chanhassen (15-11), Orono (19-7) and Cooper (15-9).
The regular season hardware – first since sharing the 2016-17 crown with Chaska 13-1 records – is great for 6-foot-3 sophomore standout Daniel Freitag, who leads the team averaging 26 points per game. But more work remains.
Playing in something like 15 one-possession games has helped build a toughness and confidence around the team that can only come from succeeding in live-game situations.
“We should be ready for just about anything,” Freitag said, not only about situations on the floor but how teams play on both ends. “We’ve seen so many different styles from Benilde’s zone defense to Cooper who likes to push the ball and Waconia’s strong rebounding. It shows you where were need to improve and what you are doing well.”
That immaculate preparation during practice each day helped the Jaguars prepare and improve the second time facing the conference teams, thanks to the game plans drawn up by coach Jeff Evens and assistant coach Jimmy Williams.
“Jeff is one of the smartest people I’ve met when it comes to basketball,” said Freitag, who was learning something new every day at practice. “The gap isn’t as large now but he reminds me if it isn’t right. He taught us to value each possession.”
Instead of playing to score in under 10 seconds with each possession, Jefferson works the ball around in a halfcourt set to find the open shot, patience is key to breaking a defense down.
Freitag said Evens pulled out some of the same plays he used to help Cole Aldrich get open more than 10 years ago.
Instead of drawing up new plays, they modify when to go to the bag of plays to catch the opposition off-guard. “Jeff told me how to score within our offense and brought back a few plays they used to free up Cole [Aldrich] to free him up for buckets and I’m appreciative for that.”
The senior leadership on the floor has helped Freitag grow to start with Hayden Holland and Aidan Atkins.
“Aidan knows every play and Hayden has shown me out to score within each of those plays,” Freitag said. “Cashaun [Cobold] has a deep bag with his post moves and Samir [Jones] brings it on the defensive end. Going up against him every day at practice has helped me a ton. Austin [Musoke] is our rim protector and Gohan [Sawyer] shoots lights out at practice. He’ll humble you.”
The collective success is something Freitag realizes and is willing to do his part to help the team win.
Sharing the floor with his older brother, Isaac Freitag, last season was a memorable experience, despite it being anything but a typical basketball season. “I feel like we were stripped a year in a way since we didn’t get to experience the far-away road trips,” Freitag said. “It’s been an adjustment without him on the team but I’ve become close to Hayden so in a way I still have a brother on the team.”
Section season
Jefferson moved to Section 3AAAA this season, joining a majority of Dakota County teams where they received the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Eastview and No. 2 Park of Cottage Grove. The Jaguars hosted Burnsville in the March 9 quarterfinal. The semifinals are set for March 12 and finals at the better seed on March 17. All games tip-off at 7 p.m.
“Before the season we said we wanted to be the No. 1 seed with a 20-5 record so we ended up one game short,” Freitag said who has blossomed this winter after a very good off-season playing AAU basketball. He has drawn interest from Division I programs like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa State.
Injury
A spectacular start to the football season abruptly ended after breaking his collarbone while making a second touchdown catch in the opening half of the season-opener.
With past injuries, Freitag said he typically heals quicker than the projected timeline and this was no different, despite undergoing surgery to repair four breaks in his collarbone, including the insertion of a steel plate and screws.
“I was planning on shaving off three weeks to get back out there in time for playoffs but I never got back,” he said. Instead, he focused on rehabbing to be ready to go for basketball season, focusing on pickup games with Samir Jones and Aidan Atkins. “To be honest, I think that’s where I developed my jump shot, I wasn’t the best shooter last year and I was more hesitant to go strong inside,” Freitag said.
As for testing the repaired shoulder, Freitag said he ran into a player from Carmen Northwest (Milwaukee, Wis.) earlier in the season but everything held in place. “Overcoming that mental barrier to test it was the toughest part,” said Freitag, who described the beginning of the season as “a slow start” scoring in the low 20s.
He’s upped that average to closer to 30 points thanks to feeling more comfortable taking shots combined with more of a focal point in the offense to help him find open looks.
The second time through the conference schedule, Freitag has seen more attention from the opposition. “No doubt more attention, no double teams but we’re preparing for it in the playoffs,” he said. “I definitely can feel the second time around they know who I am.”
Freitag enjoys the extra attention instead of shying away from it. “Some people have said I’ve been under-recruited or under-appreciated but I’m getting more attention and credit since the AAU season. The difference is being more comfortable with where I’m at now. I didn’t shoot much in AAU so I’ve been able to showcase my game now and improving my shooting has done me wonders.”
Freitag helped orchestrate a 73-70 win at Orono March 1 in what was a huge game in the conference title race. Down by 13 points in the second half, Freitag knew it was his time to step up.
“We looked defeated but I made back-to-back-to-back 3s to get us that spark we needed to get on a run,” he said, scoring a season-best 41 points with 12 rebounds and four assists. “I’m proud of what we’ve done, we’re learning about ourselves.”
The red-hot play came after scoring 37 points in one half of a 60-41 win at New Prague on Feb. 25. He grabbed 15 rebounds to go with 16 made field goals including four 3-pointers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.