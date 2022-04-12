Jefferson coach Scott Cater, the longest-tenured and winningest coach in Minnesota high school boys lacrosse history, is set to begin his 25th season.
Cater has a chance to build on his 225-120 overall record (221 wins with Jefferson, four wins with Breck in 1997) with the Jaguars thanks to 13 returning players with varsity experience from a team that went 11-4 before losing to perennial powerhouse Prior Lake 9-6 in the Section 6 semifinals. The Lakers went on to lose in the state championship game to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 16-6.
“We learned a lot last year, being the underdog in a lot of big games, we played the best team defense in the league and expect to continue that in 2022,” Cater said. “Our guys bought into our scheme last year and we think we can challenge our guys with even more of that this year on both sides of the ball.”
A two-time state champion (2000, 2003), the Jaguars were state runner-ups in 2015 and will start the season at home against Lakeville South Thursday, April 14. Jefferson surprised the Cougars 11-5 in the fifth game of the 2021 season.
Those back represent many aspects of the game, including premier attackers in senior captain Charlie Gilbert and Kevin Graff, who is only a freshman.
Midfielders back include senior captain Cody Ringquist, along with seniors Kyler Dawson and Eli Countryman, junior Reece Washington and freshman Milton Spears. Junior Jake Nemzek is back as the long-stick middie.
Cater describes Ringquist as a prototypical midfielder. “He will be a difference-maker on ground balls, offense and defense as he contributes all over the field,” the coach said.
Graff is the third in his family to not only wear a Jefferson lacrosse jersey but excel from the start. Graff had 12 goals and six assists in 2021 as an eighth-grader, an impressive feat for a middle schooler. “His field vision and shooting ability are one of the best in the conference,” Cater said. “Kevin leads our offense at the attack position.”
Gilbert compliments Graff, who Cater describes as “sneaky quick and finds open spots within the defense at an elite level.” Look for Gilbert’s off-ball movement to open up plenty of scoring chances for the offense.
Look for Dawson to be a solid ball-handler who can shoot on the run. “He will be an offensive force for us this year,” Cater said as Dawson finished with 11 points (seven goals) last season.
The defense will be anchored by senior captain Gordy Gombold, along with junior Dane Miller and sophomore Owen Baker.
Cater has a ton of confidence in the group, led by Gombold, one of the state’s top defenders. “His fast and physical style of play will set the tone,” Cater said.
Baker makes the move from LSM to defense and will be able to shut down opposing attackers with his ability to anticipate the play. “Every ball that hits the turf in our defensive end will be more than likely picked up by Owen,” Cater said.
Sophomore goaltender Bennett Lindeman saw some time between the posts last season while backing up longtime veteran Jake McCarthy.
In the race for the Metro West title, Jefferson finished third with a 2-2 record following undefeated (4-0) champion Chanhassen and state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-1) was runner-up in the conference.
Jefferson came up short against Chanhassen by one goal last spring and two goals against BSM while Chanhassen handed BSM its lone loss of the season. Expect the three programs to duel it out again.
