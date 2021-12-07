Return of a typical schedule, no fan limits help create home-ice advantage for Jaguars
Three games into the five-game homestand to start the 2021-22 campaign and Jefferson is searching for the first win, despite two close games in four days.
Now in his third season behind the bench for the Jaguars, coach Mike Terwilliger is excited to be starting the season on time and in front of a full crowd.
The Jaguars move to Section 2AA with a tough bracket that includes Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Shakopee and Chaska.
Senior defenseman Nick Hatton is the captain and led the pregame fist-bumps with the youth hockey players ready to skate the blue Jaguars flag around the rink before the Orono game. Assistant captains include classmates AJ Wang and Sam Lahl.
The Jaguars fell to Metro West Conference newcomer Orono 4-3 in overtime Nov. 30 before a 2-0 loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Dec. 4.
Eastview handed the Jaguars a 7-2 loss in the Nov. 26 season opener.
Senior Tate Noble punched in the opening goal less than eight minutes into the conference opener against Orono with assists going to junior Frank Arth and Wang, the leading scorer and forward.
The Jaguars had three partial breakaways earlier in the period to put the pressure on the Class A Spartans to respond early as they did.
Wang made it 2-0 for the home team just 3:30 into the second period as Noble and Lahl, a senior defenseman, were credited with assists.
The lead stood until a final-minute power play goal cut the lead to 2-1 going into the second intermission.
A fourth penalty kill for the Jaguars early in the third period led to senior Kyler Dawson scoring the shorthander 2:36 in to make it a 3-1 lead for the home team.
Orono kept pace with a power play goal 44 seconds later and three minutes later tied the game up.
Orono’s Brooks Fegers scored 3:52 into a five-minute overtime session to help the visitors skate away with the points as they dominated the shots by a 53-24 edge.
Jefferson junior goaltender Luke Swanson made 49 saves including 23 saves in the third period and overtime.
Saturday’s action was much closer on the shots chart as the Lumberjacks held a 32-30 edge, scoring late in the first period to double the lead in the final minutes of the contest. Swanson made 30 saves and has stopped 106-of-119 shots.
In the season opener against Eastview, Wang had a goal and assist while Lahl scored the first goal of the season coming 4:42 into the second period to shrink the Lightning lead to 4-1. Wang set up the goal and added his first goal of the season just over 10 minutes into the third period with assists from senior Nick Hatton and Dawson.
Alumni game
Jefferson will host the annual alumni games on Thursday, Dec. 23 on Rink 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden. Junior varsity will play at 2:30 p.m. and varsity at 3:45 p.m.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Jefferson senior captain AJ Wang skates into Orono’s end of the ice during the Nov. 30 Metro West Conference contest at Bloomington Ice Garden. Wang leads the Jaguars with two goals and two assists in three games.
Jefferson senior Tate Noble lifts the puck wide of the Orono goal during the first period Nov. 30.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Nov. 26 vs. Eastview
Nov. 30 vs. Orono
Dec. 4 vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Dec. 11 vs. Minnetonka
Dec. 14 vs. Chanhassen
Dec. 16 at Two Rivers
Dec. 18 vs. Kennedy 3 p.m.
Dec. 27-29 at South St. Paul Tournament
Jan. 4 vs. New Prague
Jan. 8 at Chaska 2 p.m.
Jan. 11 at St. Louis Park
Jan. 13 at Eagan
Jan. 18 vs. Waconia
Jan. 20 at Buffalo
Jan. 22 at Orono 4 p.m.
Jan. 25 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Jan. 27 vs. Apple valley
Jan. 29 at Chanhassen
Feb. 2 vs. Kennedy
Feb. 4 at New Prague 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 8 vs. Chaska
Feb. 12 vs. St. Louis Park
Feb. 18 at Waconia
Feb. 24 Section quarterfinals
Feb. 26 Section semifinals
March 2 Section finals
