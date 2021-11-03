Girls miss return by three points on fast, wet course
Jefferson cross country continued a remarkable fall season at the Section 3AAA meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley Oct. 28.
The Jefferson boys are returning to state for the first time in 37 seasons after a runner-up finish at the section meet where they scored 88 points, trailing champion Rosemount (50 points). Apple Valley was third with 94 points among the nine qualifying teams.
The top two teams and the next six runners advance to state.
Jefferson coach Sean Faulk said the team ran even better than they have all season, which is saying something about the Metro West Conference champions.
“They ran even better this week. Everyone did their job and we had two guys run sub-17 [minute times] for the first time which was a big improvement.”
The fourth and fifth Jag runners were just over 17 minutes, which allowed the non-scoring sixth and seventh runners to pass East Ridge and Apple Valley’s fifth runners.
Girls send two to state
Jefferson girls were three points from joining the boys at state as Eagan won the title with 46 points while Eastview was runner-up with 64 points and Jefferson was third-place with 67 points.
“It was a bummer,” Jaguars coach Sean Faulk said of the girls narrowly missing qualifying as a team. “Because the girls ran great and each of them had a good day and nothing they did was wrong. Eastview also had a good [day]. We’re excited though because all seven runners will be back.”
Jefferson girls teammates Amelia Borgen and Megan Lee put together another outstanding meet to place fourth and fifth, respectively, to individually qualify for state.
This will be Lee’s third trip to state.
The girls ran first and not knowing how the rain affected the course, Lee’s strategy was to be aware of the rough spots and avoid them as much as possible.
Training alongside Borgen all season has helped Lee run even better in meets. “I wasn’t feeling physically as good as I wanted to and had been in a pretty negative mindset. However, seeing Amelia move up positions and having her run alongside me during the race was really motivating and pushed me to try to go with her.
Borgen was fourth in 18 minutes, 47.1 seconds, while Lee was close with a fifth-place time of 18:47.4 to advance to her fourth state meet.
Jefferson grouped the final three team scorers among seven positions, including sophomore Jamie Drewitz (16th in 20:17), junior Caroline Hemann (19th in 23:34.6), and sophomore Maren Myers (23rd in 20:53.8). Eighth graders Vivian Krhin and Holleigh Stockton rounded out the varsity lineup finishing 30th (21:26.2) and 34th (21:53.3), respectively.
Lee explained many of her teammates posted personal-best times. “Every one of the girls put everything they had out on the course and it was inspiring to see how motivated everyone was.”
Two seniors battled it out for the individual title with East Ridge’s Halle Mestery beating Burnsville’s Zoie Dundon to the line in 18:12.2 to 18:28, respectively.
Boys qualify
The Jaguar boys placed second to qualify for the Nov. 6 state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield, led by junior Adam Lueth, who was fifth overall.
His time of 16 minutes, 15.8 seconds shattered his previous best time of the season (16:38.3 at the All-American Invite in Decorah, Iowa Sept. 11).
“It was cool to see him find that next gear,” Faulk said of Lueth’s finish. “He’s had a lot of good races but that was his best time and he was really aggressive when he needed to be and got it done.”
Lueth said he felt great all race. “We’ve been working toward this race the whole year. So it was kind of a cumulation of all our training and work and it was exciting to have that much success.”
Individually, Lueth felt optimistic knowing the field and course could create some fast times.
“The race itself was easily the toughest race I’ve ever run,” he said, knowing the state qualifying bubble was around 9-11th places. “My goal was to clear that. I was in ninth with 1K to go.
“I was able to pass two people and gun more in the final 200 [meter] sprint which resulted in my fifth place.”
Jefferson grouped the rest of its five scoring runners among eight positions (17th-24th places) to ensure the points worked out the best for the Jaguars.
“Qualifying as a team was one of the most exhilarating moments of the season,” Lueth said. “We knew it was going to be tight, but it was extremely gratifying to pull it out.”
Sophomore Ian Klein (17th in 16:49.3) and senior Mason Young (19th in 16:55.3) stayed in contact to the finish line. Junior Gabe Meier (23rd in 17:04.3) and freshman Zach Tapajna (24th in 17:05.1) grouped the fourth and fifth runners to help the team.
Senior Zach Studdiford was 30th in 17:22.6 and eighth-grader Logan Young placed 32nd in 17:29.2 to complete the varsity runners.
Eastview senior Hunter Dunne beat Apple Valley’s Adbikafi Khalif for the individual title 15:56.7 to 16:05.
State meet
The state meet will be Saturday, Nov. 6 at the St. Olaf College campus in Northfield with the meet expanding to a third class.
Class AAA (largest schools) will run first with the boys at 9:30 a.m. and girls at 10:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 11:15 a.m.
Class A: Boys at noon, girls at 1 p.m., and awards at 1:45 p.m.
Class AA: Boys at 2:30 p.m., girls at 3:30 p.m., and awards at 4:15 p.m.
