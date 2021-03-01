Seitz shutout Sibley stopping 15 shots then makes 31 stops in win over Hopkins
Scoring 12 goals while picking up consecutive wins for the first time this season has Jefferson (6-8) confident about the final four games of the regular season.
Jefferson shutout Henry Sibley 8-0 Feb. 25 then picked up a 4-1 win over Hopkins Saturday afternoon with both games at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Jefferson coach Mike Terwilliger said the formula right now is quite simple – putting pucks on the net.
“We’ve been really cute lately so we worked on it all week at practice,” Terwilliger said after consulting the captains to see if they were on the same page on what to work on at practice. “They had the same list as we had, winning puck battles and more traffic in front and shooting.
“At times we are still too cute but we are doing a better job of getting the puck to the net.”
The season-high 8-0 win over Sibley was sparked by a busy second period as senior Aran Daniels scored a natural hat trick during a six-goal second period.
The Jaguars outshot Sibley 37-15.
Saturday’s rematch against Hopkins didn’t feature a furious third-period comeback like the 4-3 win at the Hopkins Pavilion Feb. 18 but the Jaguars methodically won the rematch 4-1 at Bloomington Ice Gardens Saturday.
Terwilliger praised the dark blue line of Daniels, Blake Wandmacher and Aydan Rathsabandith for their physical play and staying in motion.
“When they do that, it’s contagious and they turn the puck over, and it is contagious and that’s how we get more puck time,” the coach said as they’ve accounted for 18 points on nine goals.
Daniels scored the opening goal eight minutes into a wide-open period as both teams tested the goalies early (Jefferson outshot Hopkins 14-12) for his sixth goal of the season.
“We changed the strategy to get pucks to the front of the net and that translates into the wins we’ve been having,” Daniels said. “We’ve been getting the pucks in deep and going in fast on our rushes and that translates to getting the goals we get.”
Senior captain Ben Goedderz led the offensive surge early in the second period, capitalizing on a rebound from just outside the goal crease 65 seconds into the period. Sam Lahl’s blast from the blue line was deflected in traffic where Goedderz was in the perfect spot for the rebound.
Parker Boone redirected a long rebound at the 2:36 mark to make it a 3-1 game with plenty of hockey to be played.
Jefferson killed off three minor penalties later in the period before the teams collectively spent 13 minutes in the penalty box.
Goedderz left the game with a shoulder injury after Hopkins senior Michael Gretsch drove him into the corner hard, earning a five-minute boarding major midway through the period.
Gretsch picked up two unsportsmanlike penalties in the third period of the Feb. 18 meeting including a 10-minute game misconduct.
Thirty-seconds into the extended power play, Jefferson’s Blake Wandmacher was called for slashing. Brady Burton took two minors 3:19 apart for cross-checking then hooking as tempers flared.
Thirty-six seconds after Burton’s first penalty, Jaguars junior captain Nick Hatton scored a short-handed goal as he ripped a low shot as he crossed over the blue line before pointing back to the locker room where Goedderz watched the rest of the contest.
Comeback
The 4-3 win at Hopkins on Feb. 18 was one for the ages as Hopkins took a 3-0 lead five minutes into the third period, despite the Jaguars holding a 34-24 shots edge for the game.
“We thought it would be close but we weren’t getting enough traffic and their goalie was seeing all the shots,” Terwilliger said. “We are down 3-0 with 10 minutes to go and it doesn’t look good.”
All four Jefferson goals came on the power play as the Royals took five penalties for a total of 18 minutes over the final eight minutes of elapsed time on the clock.
The scoring came from four different skaters starting with Brett Herbert at 6:13. Hatton followed at 8:53, Gordy Gombold made it 3-3 at 10:46 and Goedderz scored the winner at 11:43 with assists from Burton and Kyle Davis. Hatton, Daniels.
“It was a really good gut check to hand in there,” Terwilliger said of the comeback. “We know we are getting better every week. We still have things to shore up but it is better now than it was a month ago.”
The coach likes the way Seitz is playing in the net with five consistent defensemen to help lessen the burden on the senior netminder.
After the comeback win at Hopkins, Jefferson headed farther west to Delano on Feb. 20.
The Tigers led 2-1 after the second period in what was a grinding, physical game. Boone accounted for the lone Jaguars’ goal 33 seconds after Delano opened the scoring midway through the second period. The Tigers took a 2-1 lead late in the period and added a pair of empty-net goals in the final two minutes to pull away.
Delano outshot the Jaguars 34-16 as eight penalties (five against Jefferson) were dished out over the final 29 minutes of the game.
Terwilliger said games against strong teams like Delano or Chaska can be beneficial to help prepare them for what to expect in sections.
“Win or lose, it’s going to be a playoff-type game so those close games are good for us,” he added as they prepared to face St. Louis Park for the second time Thursday, March 4 at BIG.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Jefferson senior captain Nick Hatton (19) goes through the high-five line after scoring during the third period of a 4-1 win against Hopkins Saturday.
Jaguars senior goaltender Ryan Seitz, middle, keeps an eye on the play despite having plenty of traffic in front of him during the second period Saturday. He had 15 saves for the first shutout of the season, an 8-0 win over Sibley Feb. 25 followed by 31 saves for the win on Saturday.
Jefferson senior Aran Daniels skates the puck into the Royals defensive zone Saturday. Daniels scored the first goal against Hopkins after a natural hat trick during the second period against Henry Sibley Feb. 25.
