Jefferson sweeps away Burnsville, Edina to advance to state
Making it back to state volleyball for the first time since 1999, Jefferson (18-11) swept Burnsville, then Edina, to capture the Section 6AAAA title on the home court in Bloomington Nov. 6.
Coaching in her third section final, Jaguars coach Crystal Dohlman thought perhaps the third time would be the charm after sweeping Burnsville 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-23) Nov. 3.
Three days later, the Jaguars made short work of Edina with a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-12, 25-20) with the student section setting the tone for the evening – a business trip complete with sport coats and dress shirts with sunglasses.
Big play at the net
Having not played since a 3-0 loss to top-ranked Wayzata Oct. 19, Dohlman said the team worked hard in practice, treating the time away like a preseason.
“I knew in my heart that was going to be like riding a bike, you’ve got to get back on and figure it out,” she said. “We’ve been working hard in practice. We broke things down last week, had a scrimmage and went hard the couple days leading up to the game.”
Going from time away from the pressure of a match to two of the highest pressure situations made it tough.
“We haven’t been in our full, healthy lineup in a lot of matches again so the time off made it tough, then how to play with rowdy, crazy fans and under pressure,” Dohlman said.
Cassie Sieling and Melanie Meyer took over the match at the net with 19 and 14 kills, respectively, and setter Olivia Opstad finished with 42 of the Jaguars’ 50 assists.
The hustle to reach for digs played a big role in not extending the match beyond the minimum three sets. Ellie Sieling led the way with 17 digs, Cassie Sieling had 13 digs, Meyer had 11 digs and Opstad had 10 digs. Libero Paris Alvarez added seven digs.
Emma Olson added three ace serves and Cassie Sieling added two more.
Meyer, Cassie Sieling, and Ellie Sieling collectively had six blocking assists. Meyer led the team with four serve receives while Cassie Sieling and Alvarez each had two receives.
After going 3-1 at the Jefferson home tournament on Oct. 16, Wayzata swept the Jaguars on Oct. 19 by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
“Our goal was to go out and compete and play our game,” Dohlman said. “Let’s get back into the swing of how we play with a regular lineup. Now we know what we are going with.”
Ellie Sieling, Cassie Sieling, and Meyer finished with 11, nine, and nine kills, respectively. Opstad had 28 assists. The Sielings each had 11 digs, Alvarez had seven digs and Meyer had six digs. Meyer led the way with seven receptions.
In the previous two section finals appearances for Dohlman, the Jaguars ran a stacked Hopkins team in a 3-0 loss in 2016 before losing in five sets to St. Louis Park in 2019.
Jefferson is unseeded in the eight-team Class AAAA state tournament which began Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Xcel Energy Center. The Jaguars faced No. 3 East Ridge in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. A win and Jefferson faces the winner of No. 2 Eden Prairie and Forest Lake at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
The championship match is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Consolation semifinals will be played Nov. 11 with the consolation championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.
