Megan Lee posts best performance in three trips, boys place 13th in loaded Class AAA field
Jefferson was well represented at the Class AAA state cross country meet Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Junior Megan Lee completed her third state meet with a 24th place finish in 18 minutes, 55.5 seconds. This was her best performance on the state’s top stage, after finishing 62nd as a freshman in 2019 and 70th as an eighth-grader in 2018.
She bettered her time from those previous meets by about 20 seconds and came off a personal-best time of 18:48.4 with a fifth-place finish at the Section 3AAA meet just over a week earlier.
Lee was joined at the meet by eighth-grader Amelia Borgen, who finished 41st overall in 19:16.4 in her inaugural state-meet appearance.
Jaguars coach Sean Faulk said both Lee and Borgen represented themselves and the program very well.
“It was a great first run at that level for Amelia and for Megan, I thought she really put herself out there and raced well,” Faulk said. “Hopefully she’ll have one more shot at it next season.”
As for the Jefferson boys, the team placed 13th among the 16-team field with 318 points, ahead of Centennial by 12 points and trailing 12th-place Lakeville South by 24 points. The Jaguars opened the race in 16th place and made a final push as a team to move past three teams before the finish line.
“Thirteenth place was a solid result for where we are at right now,” Faulk said. “For our seniors, it was a great capstone to what has been four years of improvement. For our younger guys, it was a great experience and will push us even higher next year.”
Junior Adam Lueth led the boys with a 68th place finish in 16:49.90, followed by freshman Zach Tapajna (100th in 17:10.61), sophomore Ian Klein (102nd in 17:11.86), senior Mason Young (113th in 17:17.19), senior Gabe Meier (122nd in 17:26.05), senior Zach Studdiford (135th in 17:37.22) and eighth-grader Logan Young (156th in 18:23.17).
The top five times counted for the team score.
Faulk said Lueth ran well, pushing himself, “right where he needed to be in the first two miles and then pushed the third mile with what he had left. You’d always like to place a little higher but this lit a fire for him and I think it will be something he can build on.”
