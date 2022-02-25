Jefferson boys swimming diving heads into the finals of the Section 2AA meet at Eden Prairie High School on Friday, Feb. 25 with swimmers in eight events.
The swim finals begin at 6 p.m. (stream: https://youtu.be/p6nto-U8GWM)
The prelims were held Wednesday at the Eden Prairie Community Center with the Jaguars competing hard in one of the toughest fields in the state.
State qualifiers include anyone breaking the state-meet qualifying time or winning their respective event. The top 16 times from the section prelims advanced to compete in a championship or consolation finals heat on Friday.
Among the three relays, Jefferson’s 400-yard free team of juniors Aiden Shermak, Lucas Backes and Colin Hester and senior Preston Le finished in 3:23.29. The state-qualifying time is 3:16.75.
The 200-free relay of Hester, senior Mason Hobbs, junior Ben Lodwick and sophomore Jacob Stroebel was fifth (1:38.24) and the 200 medley relay opened the prelims with a sixth-place finish (1:46.21) including Backes, Le, freshman Brenden Lucas and Shermak.
In the individual events, Le was fourth in the 100 back (53.78) narrowly missing the state-qualifying time of 53.51. He was also ninth in the 200 I.M. (1:59.69), two seconds off the state-qualifying time.
Shermak was sixth in the 50 free (22.16) needing to beat 21.89 to qualify for state and was eighth in the 100 free (48.84) with a state-qualifying time of 48.20 within reach. Junior teammate Jayden Sieling was 16th in the event to advance to the finals with a time of 23.26.
Hester qualified for the 100 fly finals with the 16th-best time of 1:03.56.
Prelims
Not advancing to the finals included four Jaguars in the 200 free including Hester, freshman Ian Rejda, junior Adam Engeldinger and sophomore Jacob Strobel in the 200 free as the three finished 21st-24th, respectively.
Engeldinger posted the top Jags time in the 500 free finishing 19th in 5:26.82, three places from qualifying for the finals which were just under three seconds in the longest distance event. Strobel was 20th and Padden was 21st.
In the 200 I.M. Lucas was 21st, Lodwick was 22nd and Padden was 24th.
In the 50 free, Backes was 21st and Hobbs was 24th.
In the 100 fly, junior Calvin Nguyen was 21st and eighth-grader Sam Olsonw was 25th.
In the 100 free, Sieling was 23rd, Hobbs was 28th and Rejda was 29th.
In the 100 back, Backes was 21st, Lucas was 23rd and Nguyen was 26th.
Lodwick posted the top Jags time in the 100 breaststroke finishing 21st in 1:12.06 and Olson was 28th.
