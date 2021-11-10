Jefferson’s first trip to the state volleyball tournament in over two decades began with a 3-1 loss to unseeded East Ridge in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The third-seeded Jaguars won the opening game in convincing fashion 25-11, giving the big supporters section plenty of reasons to stand up and cheer.
East Ridge took the next two games 25-17 and 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead heading into the decisive fourth game. Jefferson led 6-2 early in the final game pushing it 10-5 and eventually 24-19 to have five game-points. The Raptors went on a 5-0 run tie it up at 24-24 and eventually won the fourth game 28-26.
Jefferson hit .168 as a team with three hitters finishing with at least 14 kills. Cassie Sieling led the team with a triple-double with 18 kils, 15 serve receptions and 14 digs. Melanie Meyer added 15 kills, 18 serve receptions, a team-high 15 digs and two blocks. Ellie Sieling had 14 kills, 13 serve receptions, nine digs and eight assists. Setter Olivia Opstad had 45 assist assists to go with three block assists, one kill and one ace.
East Ridge countered with 11 kills from Camyrn Greenwald and 10 kills each from Mikayla McDougall and Hadley Burger. Macey Spolidoro had 44 assists. The team had four players with at least 17 serve receptions.
Jefferson faces Forest Lake in the Class AAAA consolation semifinal at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 with the winner advancing to the consolation final at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Look for a full recap in the Nov. 18 edition of the Sun Current.
