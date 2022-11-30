Freshman goalie Sarah Rash makes 28 saves for second win of the young season

Jefferson ended the pre-Thanksgiving portion of its schedule with a 2-3 record after earning a split with a two-game northern road trip Nov. 18-19.

Julia Larson
Jefferson senior Julia Larson celebrates a second-period goal against Apple Valley on Nov. 15 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Aaliyah Lawrence
Jefferson junior Aaliyah Lawrence, left, works behind the Apple Valley goal during the second period of an 8-4 loss on Nov. 15. Lawrence scored her only goal of the season in the game.
Becca Brendahlen
Jefferson's Becca Brendahlen skates the puck into the offensive zone against Apple Valley Nov. 15.
Sarah Rash
Jefferson freshman goaltender Sarah Rash made a season-high 43 saves in an 8-4 loss to Apple Valley on Nov. 15.
Jana Lesch
Jefferson's Jana Lesch fires a shot on the Apple Valley goal during their Nov. 15 contest at Bloomington Ice Garden.

