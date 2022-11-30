Freshman goalie Sarah Rash makes 28 saves for second win of the young season
Jefferson ended the pre-Thanksgiving portion of its schedule with a 2-3 record after earning a split with a two-game northern road trip Nov. 18-19.
After being outshot by Apple Valley 51-19 in an 8-4 loss on Nov. 15, the Jaguars (2-3) couldn’t get the offense rolling in a 9-0 loss at No. 2 ranked (Class A) Proctor/Hermantown on Nov. 18 before rebounding for a 3-2 win at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton the next day.
Jefferson used opening-period goals from Jana Lesch and Carly Larsom just over a minute apart with under five minutes to play in the period.
Kaysawn Carlson set up Allison Wolfe for what turned out to be the game-winner coming 23 seconds into the third period as freshman goaltender Sarah Rash made 28 saves for her second win of the season.
Chloe Golden faced 44 shots against Proctor while Rash faced 51 shots against Apple Valley three nights earlier.
Jefferson held a 4-3 lead going into the third period of the Nov. 15 game at Bloomington Ice Garden before Apple Valley erupted to score five times on 22 shots in the final period.
Apple Valley’s Makayla Moran was on fire scoring three times between the 2:05 and 4:12 marks of the period. She already had three goals from the opening two periods and added an assist on the final goal of the game to give her a seven-point evening.
Jefferson had a number of players account for the scoring including Julia Larson with two goals and Allison Wolfe with two assists. Kaysawn Carlson and Aaliyah Lawrence each scored while Valerie Panvica and Jana Lesch were credited with assists.
After hosting Minneapolis on Nov. 28, the Jaguars visit Lakeville North on Nov. 30 before traveling to TRIA Rink in St. Paul to take on Visitation on Monday, Dec. 5 with a 7 p.m. opening faceoff.
