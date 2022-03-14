Freitag goes for 40 points in 65-48 win over Burnsville
Behind 40 points from sophomore Daniel Freitag, Jefferson topped Burnsville 65-48 in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinal played March 9 in Bloomington.
The third-seeded Jaguars trailed early but took a 15-14 lead when Blake Mamalakis found Samir Jones as the clock ticked past 8:00 in the opening half and made it a 35-26 lead by halftime. Jefferson added to that lead over the second half for the 17-point victory.
“We’re playing our best basketball right now,” Jaguars senior guard Samir Jones said. “We didn’t show it in the first half but in the second half things started clicking, started playing good defense.”
Jaguars coach Jeff Evens is always nervous about that first section game, “no matter who you are playing,” because of what is on the line – the season. “And us with six seniors on the roster you never know how they are going to react in that first game.”
Jefferson won the Dec. 9 meeting 79-46 in Burnsville against a team that only started one senior in Brandon Affana-Shanks.
“So those players have matured a little bit and aren’t playing like sophomores or juniors anymore so you know it would be a little different game from last time,” Evans said of Burnsville, which was led by junior Kalif Bettis, who finished with 13 points while dealing with foul trouble late in the first half. Seven-foot sophomore Henry Buchanan added six points while trying to deny the paint to the Jaguars.
Freitag played a big part in the offense accounting for 61.5 percent of the points aided by going 18-of-22 from the free-throw line.
As for Freitag’s 40 points, Evens said, “It’s quiet for 40 points. You don’t realize he has that many until the end of the game and you look up to the board. We don’t pay attention to that but the kids know he’s back a bit and rely on him to do more things and that is who he is.”
The Jaguars were able to get to the line all game but Evens noted they missed some easier baskets.
“Their size had something to do with it as well,” Evens said.
6-foot-3 senior Cashaun Scott-Kobold was tasked with facing Buchanan inside while dealing with ankle and toe injuries on the same foot. Scott-Kobold only missed one practice.
“He hasn’t looked up at a seven-footer too many times this season so that was a little bit tough,” Evens said as Scott-Kobold dealt with foul trouble most of the night.
For Jones, his trust in Hayden Holland and Aidan Atkins bringing the ball up the floor takes a little pressure away from Freitag who can find his spot on the floor to make a play.
“Aidan’s been playing three years now so we trust him with the ball,” Jones said. “I trust my three guards for sure.”
Semifinal loss
Jefferson’s season came to an end in a tough 72-68 loss at the second-seeded Park of Cottage Grove March 12. The Jaguars led by six points at the half but a 43-33 run by the Wolfpack in the second half more than made up the difference in another close game.
Jefferson was looking for its 13th section title and first state appearance since 2009.
Freitag and Holland paced Jefferson with 28 and 20 points, respectively, while Park’s 6-foot-9 senior Pharrel Payne, who is headed to the Minnesota Gophers finished with 22 points. OT Omot added 20 points and Evan Bearth had 17 points.
Jefferson’s third scorer was senior post Cashaun Scott-Kobold with 11 points and Jones added six points. Atkins was held off the score sheet.
Conference title
Jefferson came into section play on a seven-game winning streak which helped the team capture its second conference title since 2007 (2017 Co-Metro West champs with Chaska) with a 14-4 record, one game ahead of Benilde-St. Margaret’s (13-5) and two games ahead of Chanhassen and Orono with matching 12-6 records.
Evens knows the importance of a section title (state tournament-qualifier) but as a conference title showcases the depth of a team across a long period. “It’s a testament to not only your five starters but your whole bench because sickness and injuries play a role and I’m just proud of the way the kids prepared for the last two weeks with some tough games like the win at Orono where we were all-but beat,” he said.
The current streak began Feb. 12 with a 69-59 win over Fridley in a rare game played at Hamline University in make-up from a tournament game that was postponed from winter break.
That was followed by a win over Chaska (56-54), BSM (64-52), Kennedy (58-57), at New Prague (60-41), at Orono (73-70) and Park (69-61).
“Some of that’s due to the opponents and some of that is due to ourselves,” Evens said of the number of close games which should help them deal with pressure-filled situations. “It should pay divides for us but sometimes we put ourselves into that situation.”
The Jaguars are playing for their 13th section title the last coming in 2009.
