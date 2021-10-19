Busy week included splitting 5-set matches on back-to-back nights against Chaska and Waconia
Jefferson volleyball improved to 16-10 on the season but came up one match short of winning its home tournament on Saturday.
Belle Plaine swept the Jaguars 26-24, 25-17 in the final of the 16-team Jefferson Invitational.
The Jaguars swept Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, Mound Westonka, and Roseville to face the Tigers in the one-day tournament after a busy week with back-to-back five-set Metro West Conference matches.
Jefferson opened the week with a 3-2 loss to Chaska by scores of 25-21, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11. Sisters Ellie Sieling and Cassie Sieling had monster outings, hitting 20 and 18 kills, respectively. Setter Olivia Opstad added 45 assists. Jefferson finished with nine aces and 120 digs as a team. Ellie Sieling led the team with 26 digs, Melanie Meyer added 22 digs, Cassie Sieling and Emma Olson each had 18 digs, Paris Alvarez had 19 digs and Opstad finished with 11 digs. Meyer had three blocks and Eleanor Erickson had two blocks.
Jefferson rebounded with a 3-2 win at conference newcomer Waconia on Oct. 13. The Jaguars won the match by scores of 25-20, 24-26, 18-25, 25-16, 15-5.
Cassie Sieling led the team with 21 kills, 15 digs, and four block assists. Ellie Sieling and Meyer each had 14 kills. Ellie Sieling had a team-high 23 digs and Meyer added 14 digs plus two aces and one block. Alvarez had 20 digs and 11 serve receptions. Opstad added 58 assists, 12 digs, and two aces.
