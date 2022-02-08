Girls basketball team pulls out close wins over New Prague, Kennedy by a combined seven points
Behind 22 points from Courtney Anderson and 15 points from Emma Felt, Jefferson (7-13 overall, 3-8 Metro West) picked up a 69-66 win at Metro West Conference newcomer New Prague Jan. 25.
Trailing by one point going into the second half, Jefferson went on a 44-40 run to pick up its seventh win of the season and marked its third conference victory in 2022 (51-35 at Cooper Jan. 7 and 53-49 win over Kennedy Jan. 20).
The Jaguars came up short in three conference contests in the last two weeks, including a 75-50 loss at Orono Jan. 25, before a rare Monday night affair, winning 81-55 against St. Louis Park Jan. 31 and an 83-67 loss at Waconia Feb. 4.
Park opened 38-28 at halftime, as Jefferson kept the lead to single digits through timely baskets inside or finding an open look. The Jaguars’ defense created several turnovers, which helped spark the offense into transition baskets.
Park pulled away in the second half by making more shots down the stretch, forcing Jefferson into turnovers to hurt hopes of a comeback.
Hemann led the Jaguars with 15 points against Orono and 20 points against Park. She added 12 points in a balanced team effort against Waconia. Emily Roach led the way with 15 points followed by 14 points from Angelina Chapple. Hemann and Abi Jo Nelson added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Waconia countered with 48-of-83 points from Ave Stier (37 points) and Audrey Swanson (21 points).
Jefferson has a tough schedule left hosting red-hot Metro West leader Chaska Feb. 15 before visiting second-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park Feb. 18. The Jaguars visit Kennedy Feb. 22, and close out the home and regular season schedule against New Prague Feb. 25. All games are set for 7 p.m.
