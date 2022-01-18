AJ Wang, Nick Hatton connect early, often while Cody Ringquist scores first, second varsity goals
After a nearly two-week break between games, Bloomington Jefferson resumed its boys hockey season with a wild 6-4 win at St. Louis Park Jan. 11.
The Metro West Conference win was the second of the season as they started 2022 on a high note before losing 3-1 at Eagan on Thursday in a rematch of the South St. Paul Premier Classic third-place game, which went to the Jaguars 5-2 Dec. 29.
Jefferson coach Mike Terwilliger said the tournament win over Eagan was the best game of the season, which made the program pause later that evening that more tough to take.
After the 10-day quarantine was reduced to five days, the team resumed practices immediately with early-morning sessions at the Bloomington Ice Garden.
“Our best game of the year was against Eagan, we played great, not perfect, but played really hard and that night found out we got shut down,” Terwilliger said as the players were able to skate outside on their own during the pause.
After an 0-5 start to the season, the Jaguars are 5-2 since Dec. 16. Terwilliger said the difference is that guys are getting used to the pace of the varsity game. “We only had 3-4 guys with varsity experience before this year so even though we aren’t super young on paper, a lot of guys this is their first meaningful taste,” he said. “They’re working hard and being good to each other.”
Captain AJ Wang said they have kept the locker room positive, “no matter what, even if you lost. We’ve built more trust with each other and that shows in the scoresheet in the games.”
St. Louis Park started the wild back-and-forth contest with a pair of goals less than 6:30 into the contest to take a 2-1 lead on a Ben Farley breakaway after Jefferson worked its power play offense to perfect.
“We weren’t super fired up with how we played [Jan. 11],” Terwilliger said. “We thought we got outworked tonight but that’s hockey sometimes.
We should’ve been more ready than we were but they figured out a way to win.”
Wang set up Nick Hatton’s blast from between the circles, which found its way through traffic, 5:51 into the game. Farley’s goal came 32 seconds later to splash water on the Jaguars’ offense, which was creating chances against Orioles backup goaltender Jack McCarren.
Wang was just getting started as he scored twice in the final seven minutes of the period. He tied it with a shot into the roof of the goal before giving the Jaguars a 3-2 lead into the first intermission with a wrist shot from between the hash marks with 13.1 seconds to go.
“Our coaches tell us to keep our feet moving and play our game more,” Wang said. A for exploiting the Orioles, they noticed the defense liked to collapse inside so they kept the puck to the outside on the power play to set up scoring chances.
“We got the goalie moving and we found space to shoot. I hit the pipe on one and [Hatton] got one in.”
Sophomore Joey Kubas gave the Jaguars a 4-2 lead just 51 seconds into the middle period before he helped set up Cody Ringquist along with Nolan Fetzer to push its lead to 5-2 11 minutes into the period.
A power-play goal by Park three minutes later narrowed the lead to 5-3 going into the final period.
Ringquist picked up his second goal of the game and of his varsity career, 2:32 into the final period to push the visitors ahead 6-3. Two minutes later Park sophomore Griffin Krone made it 6-4 which was the final score.
The Jaguars’ defense had to kill off a four-minute penalty at the end of the game.
“Whatever it takes to win battles, block shots and stay composed to keep it out of our own net,” Wang said.
Jefferson goaltender Luke Swanson made 28 saves to improve to 5-7-0 on the season.
He made 30 saves in the 3-1 loss at Eagan on Jan. 13.
The scoreless game broke open late in the second period as the Wildcats broke through with a power-play goal from Gavin Goihl at 14:43 and added to goals to take a 3-0 lead deep into the third period.
Jefferson broke up the shutout bid thanks to junior Grant Baker’s first goal of the season with an assist from Sam Mickelson coming two minutes after Eagan’s Dylan Wedward made it 3-0.
After a week off from games, Jefferson hosts Waconia Jan. 18 before traveling to Buffalo (7 p.m. Jan. 20) and Orono (4 p.m. Jan. 22).
