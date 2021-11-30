Schuck, Longhenry accounting for 13 goals, 14 assists while Bartsch has two game-winners 

Hopkins/St. Louis Park held a 15-11 shots edge in the opening period of the Nov. 23 girls hockey contest at Jefferson but that would be all of an edge the Royals enjoyed.

Abbie Longhenry
Jefferson’s Abbie Longhenry (7) celebrates scoring the opening goal, her sixth of the season, late in the first period of the Nov. 23 Youth Night game against Hopkins/Park. 

It was the Jaguars who celebrated Youth Night with a 3-1 win, including a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission when Abbie Longhenry scored on a one-timer from Grace Schuck in the final five minutes of the first period.

Jayda Johnson earned the second assist on the goal and played a big part in the other two goals.

5-0 start!
Jefferson teammates converge on goaltender Sarah Rash after the final whistle in a 3-1 win over Hopkins/Park on Nov. 23. 

She set up the game-winning goal along with Valerie Miller on the power play, scored by Stella Bartsch with just over six minutes left in regulation and secured the win with an empty-net goal coming with just over two minutes to play. 

Hopkins/Park senior goaltender Leah Boesch made 38 saves, facing 30 shots after the first period while her counterpart, Jefferson eighth-grader Sarah Rash continues to stand tall in net stopping 22-of-23 shots.

The lone Royals’ goal came four minutes into the second period as Greta Betzer tied the game off an assist from Rowan Jansen.

Before the Youth Night game, Jefferson scored a tough 5-3 win over Dodge County Nov. 20. 

Schuck scored twice on the power play to build a 3-1 lead but the Wildcats tied it up with their own power-play goal 8:39 into the third period.

Bartsch scored the winning goal at 12:57 of the final period for the Jaguars’ fourth power-play goal. Schuck and Johnson were credited with the assists. Schuck completed the hat trick two minutes later for what would be the final 5-3 score in a penalty-filled contest. The teams combined for 26 minutes in the box on 11 infractions. Jefferson went 4-of-7 while Dodge County went 2-of-4.

Rash made 27 saves to secure the win.

After visiting Chaska/Chanhassen for the second game on the Metro West Conference schedule, Jefferson travels to Minnetonka Ice Arena to face Hopkins/Park for a 3 p.m. start Saturday, Dec. 4 and hosts Minneapolis at BIG Dec. 9.

