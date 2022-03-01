Freitag scores 37 points in win over New Prague after scoring 26 against Kennedy
Jefferson (17-6) remains at the top of the Metro West Conference standings with a 12-4 record, one game ahead of Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Chanhassen and Orono, who are each 11-5 coming into the final week of the season.
Jefferson picked up a 60-41 win at three-win New Prague on Friday, after leading 33-15 at halftime in an effort keyed by 37 points from 6-foot-3 sophomore Daniel Freitag.
The win comes on the heels of completing the season sweep of Kennedy one week earlier, 58-57. Kennedy’s Suhaib Freitekh brought the ball up the floor on the final possession before Eagles coach Jamin Cook called time out after being unable to find the shot they were looking for with 9.2 seconds left, trailing 58-55. Freitekh found Ramone Walker inside for a 2-point basket as time expired.
Freitag led the way with 26 points while Hayden Holland contributed 19 points. Kennedy countered with 14 points from senior Chris Martin, 12 points from Marques Monroe and 11 points from Dalton Smazal.
Kennedy came back to win its sixth game of the season in a 69-62 victory hosting Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 24.
Smazal led the way with 19 points while Tajon Pearson and Walker each had 11 points. BSM used 16 points from Daniel Ijaimbola and 15 points each from Ryan Warren and Jalen Wilson.
Kennedy led by 10 points at the half and nearly kept pace with BSM as they pushed the tempo, outscoring the hosts 41-38 in the second half.
Richfield
Richfield improved to 12-11 after a 76-67 loss to Hutchinson (15-9) on Senior Day, Feb. 26. Senior forward Jaden Wollmuth finished with 29 points while CJ Armstrong added 15 points and Jaedyn Patterson finished with 10 points. Hutchinson was led by Sam Rensch’s 35 points.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Richfield as they played a third game in four days to prepare for a busy schedule in sections and state.
Richfield surged past Fridley 86-71 on Feb. 18 before downing St. Thomas Academy 87-76 and Twin Cities Academy/Great River 84-76 on Feb. 23 and 25.
Mitchell January had 24 points against Fridley and Twin Cities Academy and 21 points against STA. Wollmuth added a season-high 30 points against STA after scoring 22 points and 24 points against Fridley and TCA, respectively.
The Spartans close out the regular season at home against St. Paul Como Park on Thursday. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
