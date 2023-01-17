Freitag continues to lead by example, averaging more than 28 points per game
After a nearly three-week break between games, Jefferson (4-5) picked up the 2023 portion of the boys basketball schedule with four games during an eight-day stretch going 2-2.
Jefferson pushed its winning streak to four games with a 74-52 win over Burnsville on Jan. 7. The following day Jefferson defeated Minneapolis South 75-66 to start the new year with a bang.
Junior standout Daniel Freitag finished with a season-high 41 points against South, well above his 28.7 season average. Sophomore Marcus Horton was the only other Jaguar to finish in double digits with 16 points as Gavin Luick and Jon Weber each added six points.
Against Burnsville, Freitag had 28 points while Luick and Weber each added 14 points.
Jefferson came up short in a pair of games last week including a narrow 65-62 loss to Edina on Jan. 10 before Saturday’s 72-57 loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong at the Southside Showcase played at Minnehaha Academy.
Freitag had a game-high 20 points while Horton and Luick added 14 and 10 points, respectively, while Armstrong countered with five players scoring in double digits. Mamalakis added nine points for the Jaguars which came into halftime tied at 32. Armstrong used a 40-25 run over the second half to pull out the neutral-site win, improving to 6-6.
Jefferson nearly erased a 34-23 halftime deficit against Edina as Freitag led the way with 27 points and Mamalakis had 13 points. Washington added eight points while Horton and Luick each finished with seven points.
The Jaguars resume the Metro West Conference schedule with six consecutive contests starting with a highly-anticipated contest against top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The reigning conference champions host Waconia on Friday before traveling to Chaska on Jan. 24 and host Orono on Jan. 27. They hit the road to visit St. Louis Park on Jan. 30 and at New Prague on Feb. 2. All six contests start at 7 p.m.
Recognition
During halftime of the Jaguars game against Edina, hall-of-famer Kevin Lynch served as emcee as the program recognized the contributions of Dan Hoffman and John Lynch.
Hoffman, a member of the Class of 1972, helped set the standard in the early days of the program as a shooting guard with unlimited range before the days of a three-point line.
Coach Jack Evens said Hoffman was one of the all-time great shooters in the program. “He was very strong and a good competitor. Dan never ran out of energy and worked hard all the time.”
A two-year starter, Hoffman was key to instituting a fast passing tempo finishing with 765 career points and was named Most Valuable Player in 1972.
The 1972 team went 17-5 to win the first conference championship in school history. A four-overtime win against Edina was among the highlights as the team didn’t play a home game at Jefferson because the gym was in the process of being built. Instead, the team used Normadale Community College and Kennedy High School.
Lynch, a 1982 graduate, is regarded as one of the smoothest and most complete players in Jaguars basketball history while winning the 1982 state title after making a state tournament appearance as a junior in 1981. The 1982 squad went 23-1 and Lynch was named team MVP, All-Conference and All-State while finishing with 529 despite playing with a pass-first mentality and without a three-point line. He finished with 185 assists while leading the team in rebounds and free throw percentage as a junior and senior.
Nicknamed “Sweet Johnny,” among the game highlights was the clutch shooting and athleticism to take over the game in a win over previously undefeated Duluth East in 1982.
Assistant coach Jimmy Williams said, “John was very skilled and so smooth. He was an amazing player to watch and could do so many fantastic things on the floor.”
Evens added that the 1982 team’s greatest asset was how well they played together. “John could jump, shoot and use both hands. Everything came easy to John. He was outstanding.”
After high school, Lynch continued to play basketball first at Normandale Community College then Mankato State, University.
