Jefferson tops Chan by four, Duluth East by five with a loss to No. 2 BSM in the middle

Just as Jefferson’s five-game winning streak was snapped by the No. 2 ranked boys basketball team in Class AAA, a 76-58 loss on Feb. 9, the Jaguars (10-9) rebounded with a 60-55 non-conference win over Duluth East (15-3) on Feb. 11.

Blake Mamalakis
Jefferson senior Blake Mamalakis, left, goes hard to the rim for two of his nine points during a 76-58 Metro West Conference loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 9.
Daniel Freitag
 Jefferson junior guard Daniel Freitag, middle, continues to shine on the hardwood. The highly-coveted college recruit had a game-high 28 points in a 76-58 loss at second-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 9. 
Daniel Freitag
Jefferson junior guard Daniel Freitag, left, continues to shine on the hardwood. The highly-coveted college recruit had a game-high 28 points in a 76-58 loss at second-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 9. 
Marcus Horton
Jaguars sophomore Marcus Horton (2) was limited to two points against BSM on Feb. 9 after scoring 14 and 17 points in wins against Chanhassen and Hiawatha Collegiate, respectively earlier in the week.
Reece Washington
Jefferson senior guard Reece Washington secures a loose ball in the lane during the second half of the Feb. 9 game at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Washington was the only other Jaguar to finish in double-figures with 10 points. He added 11 points in a 60-55 win over Duluth East on Saturday for his fourth game with at least 10 points. He had 14 points against Chanhassen.
Jaguars coaches
Jefferson head coach Jeff Evens, second from right, has the team off to a 10-9 record with three weeks left in the regular season.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

