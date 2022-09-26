Lee places 10th, Lueth finishes 23rd in tough field
Bloomington Jefferson cross country found itself on the state coaches association rankings list this week after successful finishes at the Griak Invite Sept. 16.
Senior captain Megan Lee rose to No. 3 in the latest Class AAA rankings while the boys team is 10th overall, including seventh-ranked Adam Lueth.
Lee was 10th overall in the gold division in 18 minutes, 49.6 seconds, while Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky won the title in 17:37.9 and Hopkins’ Sydney Drevlow was fifth in 18:19.2.
Jefferson placed 29th overall, tying Middleton with 738 points. The Jaguars’ roster included Jamie Drewitz finishing 164th in 21:24.4, Avery Rich was 200th in 21:41.9, Caroline Hemann was 203rd in 21:43.1, Vivian Krhin was 229th in 21:56.7, Maren Myers was 287th in 22:24.6, Bella Thurston was 341st in 22:55.9, Carmen Brewers was 351st in 23:07.9, Liliana Marcou was 361st in 23:15.8 and Jackie Larsen was 444th in 25:02.5 out of 476 runners.
Jefferson boys placed 20th with 606 points out 55 teams. Lueth led the team with a 23rd place finish in 16:29.1 while Armstrong’s Noah Breker won in 15:31.1.
The Jaguars used team scores from freshman Pat Altstatt who was 123rd overall in 17:29.5, sophomore Zach Tapajna was 127th in 17:30.6, junior Ian Klein was 161st in 17:41.5, Alex Altstatt was 196th in 17:54.1, junior Forrest Noeske was 213th in 17:59.8, sophomore Miles Bassett was 240th in 18:10, sophomore Owen Woods was 257th in 18:16.4, Logan Young was 284th in 18:25 and Connor Sweeney was 420th in 19:27.7 among the 525 runners.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Jaguars, who hit the road for the Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa Oct. 1, followed by the Victoria Lions Invite at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista Oct. 4.
Hyland Greens is the site of the Metro West Conference Championships Oct. 18, while the Section 3AAA meet will be at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley Oct. 27.
Richfield
Richfield ran in the Maroon Division at the Griak Invite with the boys finishing 34th out of 52 teams, while the girls were 50th.
Seniors Nathan Gay and Casey Gay led the squad finishing 73rd (18:18.5) and 183rd (19:18.6), respectively. Junior captain Thomas Madrid was 208th in 19:27.7, senior Aidan Cossette was 243rd in 19:45.2, junior Knut Linne was 269th in 19:54.8 and freshman Jack Friel was 371st in 21:10.4.
Senior Margaret Weiss led the girls team finishing 362nd in 25:35.3, eighth-grader Eleanor Lundin was 373rd in 25:52.3, freshman Sadah Schram was 420th in 27:31.9, senior Cynda Rhea Gorshe was 427th in 27:50.2.
