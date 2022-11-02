Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag carries the ball against Apple Valley in the Section 3AAAAA quarterfinal Oct. 25. He ran for 232 yards on 28 carries including a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The Section 3AAAAA quarterfinal game between No. 5 seed Bloomington Jefferson and No. 4 Apple Valley came down to the wire, with Apple Valley winning 35-33 on Oct. 25.
On paper, Jefferson dominated the game out-gaining Apple Valley 389-238 yards and nearly doubling the number of offensive plays (74-46), but losing three turnovers hurt.
Apple Valley (4-5) led 20-7 at halftime but the Jaguars (2-7) rallied to outscore the home team by a 26-15 margin in the second half highlighted by junior Daniel Freitag running for 232 yards. His 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter cutting the deficit to one touchdown 20-14.
He shared snapping duties in a wildcat-like formation coach Tim Carlson called the “Frei-Jag” to help get the ball in the standout junior’s hands more.
Apple Valley responded with a 55-yard touchdown strike and added a 2-point conversion to give it a 28-14 lead.
Jefferson junior quarterback Tyson Schultz ran for a touchdown late in the third quarter and again in the fourth quarter to get back into the game. Jon Weber nearly completed the comeback with a 3-yard touchdown as the Jaguars converted the extra point kick to make it a 35-33 score.
Apple Valley won the Week 3 game 24-23 back on Sept. 16.
