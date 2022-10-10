Freitag runs for 149 yards and two scores in 27-7 win over South St. Paul
Jefferson celebrated Homecoming 2022 with a 27-7 win over South St. Paul (0-6) for the first win of the fall campaign at Bloomington Stadium.
Junior Daniel Freitag did his damage on the ground, pilling up 149 yards on just nine carries including touchdowns of 57 and 55 yards to highlight a big win for the Jaguars.
Led onto the field by a No. 8 flag in honor of Ethan Glynn, the ninth grader who was severely injured during a Sept. 2 game, the Jaguars lineup alongside Bloomington Athletic Association football players after the marching band’s pregame performance.
Junior Jon Weber opened the scoring with an excellent run through the right side of the offensive line for a 46-yard touchdown. Junior receiver Cormac Radford came through with a key final block to open up the running lane for Weber to reach the sideline and out run the defense.
Freitag made it 13-0 with another long score this time from 57-yards out, around the same right side of the line before cutting back all the way across the field to evade the defense.
The Packers narrowed the lead to 13-7 by halftime before two more touchdowns in the third quarter created more than enough separation for the Jaguars to celebrate Homecoming week with a football victory.
Freitag’s second touchdown looked similar to the first as he cut back multiple times through the secondary this time going 55 yards just 29 seconds into the second half to build a 20-7 lead.
Jefferson quarterback Tyson Schultz found Blake Mamalakis on a short slant round for a 29-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to lead 27-7.
Schultz ran five times for 29 yards as the Jaguars piled up 278 yards on the ground to go with 54 yards through the air. Nicolas Nyasende led the team with 12 carries but was limited to 22 yards. Mamalakis caught three passes for 45 yards.
Jefferson travels to historic McNamara Stadium in Hastings to face the Raiders on Friday, Oct. 7 before wrapping up the regular season at TCO Perfmance Center in Eagan on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against Chanhassen (5-1). Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Hastings is coming off a 42-6 win over Two Rivers after topping South St. Paul 28-27 in overtime the previous week.
Richfield
Richfield scored a season-high 47 points in a 47-36 win at Minneapolis Washburn on Sept. 30 in the first action since gun fire shortened the Sept. 23 game against Kennedy with the Eagles leading 27-0 early in the second half.
Richfield senior quarterback Dominic Miller threw for 187 yards and four touchdowns with three of the scores coming during a busy second quarter.
Eli Randle opened the game with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game before adding a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter.
Senior AJ Shelley completed a 32-yard touchdown to Randle on a trick play early in the second quarter to give the visitors a 20-8 lead after the Millers returned an interception for a 59-yard touchdown.
Miller added toucdhown passes to Tre Cunningham and Casey Gay to push the lead to 33-15 before halftime.
Shelley was on the receiving end of a 10-yard touchdown pass from Miller in the third quarter and added a 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull ahead 40-15 then 47-29, respectively.
Richfield senior linebacker Payton Gustafson led the team with 11 tackles and one of two sacks. Joey Noonan picked up the other sack. Malcolm Peterson, Noonan and Spencer Lewis each had seven tackles.
Richfield returned to action on Friday, Oct. 7 but were not rewarded like they were against Washburn in a 24-0 loss at SMB which is a cooperative program between St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake. The Wolfpack hosted the game at Blake.
“SMB played well and I think our defense played well but our offense put them in bad situations,” Richfield coach Kris Pulford said. “We only gave up one long run, otherwise we held them to 150 yards rushing and 24 yards passing.
“We couldn’t capitalize offensively when we got the chances inside the red zone. It was awesome to see the guys have a positive attitude all game, believing we could come back.”
Practice the week before Washburn was fun for Pulford from the sense of how they built each other up during the week. “We knew we had a good shot against Washburn after they beat Kennedy and Kennedy beat us. We returned the opneing kickoff and played well defensively. The difference to SMB was that we didn’t offensive punch in the offensive chances we had. Against Washburn we scored on fourth-and-goal from the 15 and we didn’t against SMB.”
Miller continues to gain confidence after not playing for three years. “As he gets more opportunities he is able to read the defenses better but varsity game speed is different from B squad games,” Pulford said as Miller is coming back from two ACL tears. The first came against Washburn in a B squad game as a sophomore. He suffered the same injury while playing basketball at a neighborhood park last summer after being cleared to return.”
Richfield wraps up the regular season with two games at Spartan Stadium starting with a 10 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 15 against Park Center (3-3) before hosting Breck (1-5) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Kennedy
Rayjohn Walker’s walk-off touchdown run helped Kennedy walk off Nicolett Island with a 13-10 overtime win against DeLaSalle in Minneapolis on Oct. 7.
Points were at a premium throughout the game as it was scoreless through halftime. DeLaSalle scored first before Elijah Smith scored from 21-yards out in the third quarter as Jaquary Heidt was the workhorse for the Eagles rushing 24 times for 124 yards.
Sophomore Malik Johnson completed 11-of-16 passes for 142 yards including three catches by Smith who led the group with 75 yards.
Walker caught four passes for 37 yards and Antonio Wendtlandt caght three passes for 20 yards.
Senior Marques Monroe ran seven times for 42 yards but played a big role for the Eagles defense alongside Walker in their roles in the secondary. Monroe had four tackles plus two interceptions while Walker added a team-high eight tackles, forced one fumble and intercepted one pass.
The Eagles host SMB for Senior Night with a new kickoff time set for 5:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. at Bloomington Stadium. Kennedy finishes the regular season at Coach Kedrick Williams’ almamatter Minneapolis Patrick Henry (6-0) which will also start at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.